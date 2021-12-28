9 gifts for the biggest Netflix binge-watcher you know

We’ve all got that friend who prefers staying in with a glass of wine and binge-watching yet another movie or original series on Netflix — or any other streaming platform. Here are 10 perfect gifts for them this holiday.

Preparing creative and valuable gifts for a Netflix lover can be a difficult task — what do they really enjoy besides their bed and their favourite shows? Well, if that “still watching” prompt is a common pop-up on their screen, consider them the perfect candidate for the gifts below.

So whether it be increased comfort, viewing quality or just merch to rep their faves, these gifts are sure to help them take their Netflix experience to the next level.