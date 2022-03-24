7 best new movies we loved watching in cinemas, post-pandemic

Best new movies to watch: As it’s finally time to go #BackToTheCinemas, here are 7 movies we loved watching in cinema halls, post-pandemic.

The entertainment industry always comes to our rescue when one seems to undergo Pandemic stress. Several box office hits turned the game with their high engagement and brilliant performances, which is why we wanted to mention a listicle of all the films that won our hearts and made a mark.

Sooryavanshi

Who wouldn’t want a refreshing sight to watch post the pandemic stress? Well, Rohit Shetty never fails to deliver a dose of laughter with his films. Likewise, Sooryvanshi sure seems to be one of his finest works making a mark at the box office. The dynamic trio of Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgun is what lured people towards the film making it a power-packed experience.

83

The epic biopic of one of the greatest cricket legends won several hearts at the box office. It sure was a treat to relive the victory of the Indian cricket team led by the glorious Kapil Dev. And the heartwarming portrayal of a real character weaved into a reel presentation of the legendary victory in 1983 is what marks the fame of the film and makes a popular choice in terms of best new movies.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Alia Bhatt starer, Gangubai Kathiawadi makes empowerment look like an accessory adorned gracefully. The film marks the portrayal of a young girl and her fate, Bhansali and his Charisma pulled off this masterpiece and embraced the feminine power in a way one could have never imagined.

Kashmir Files

While we discuss the best new movies to watch, who would’ve thought this humble-budget film could woo the audience to this extent? Released on March 11, Vivek Agnihotri highlights the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the year 1990. The film turned out to be one of the most critically acclaimed ones till now and this is how it steals the thunder of fellow films post the pandemic.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Demolishing gender stereotypes and marking the advent of normalcy in terms of transgender issues is what gives this film a special mention. Vaani Kapoor aces the role with utmost precision making the film a quirky love story worth watching to relieve your post-pandemic stress.

Spiderman: No Way Home

It is crazy to think that marvel created this level of anticipation for a movie right after ‘Endgame’. This film has been the greatest hit post-pandemic as it calls out all the comic book fans. The thought of seeing all legendary spiderman characters seemed like a dream and we still can’t believe we got to see that. There is no doubt in the fact that this is the greatest spiderman movie ever.

The Batman

Ever since it was announced that a new Batman movie starring Robert Patterson is about to hit the theatres, people couldn’t keep calm and as it turns out they were right to be excited. Batman exceeded expectations in terms of its box office collection as it got the dark tone of the character right with director Matt Reeves doing an amazing job.

