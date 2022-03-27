6 performances by Varun Dhawan that showcase his versatility as an actor

Varun Dhawan is undoubtedly one of the most promising artists of his league. Starting his career in Bollywood as an assistant director for Karan Johar’s My Name is Khan to debuting in one of his movies, Dhawan has come a long way. Today, he is one of the top new-age actors. Ahead of his new release, Jug Jug Jio, we look at 6 of his best performances that made him stand out in Bollywood.

6 best performances by Varun Dhawan

Badlapur

Badlapur is easily one of our favourite Varun Dhawan films to date. Here, the actor portrays the role of a rough guy named Raghav Purohit, whose family gets killed, and he sets on a journey of revenge. Badlapur also starred ace artists like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vinay Pathak, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam. With this film, Dhawan convinced us that he could brilliantly essay a dark character with utmost ease and conviction.

October

Directed by one of the best filmmakers, Shoojit Sircar, October made people notice Varun Dhawan’s intense acting skills. In the film, he essays the character Danish Wadia, a co-worker and admirer of debutant actress Banita Sandhu’s role named Shiuli. The story highlights how Shiuli meets with an accident at her workplace as he struggles with his feelings for her. Though October was not able to perform well at the box office, Dhawan’s role was immensely praised. He even bagged a nomination at the Melbourne Film Festival for his pathbreaking performance.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

If there’s one genre Varun Dhawan is known for, it is a romantic comedy. Be it Dilwale or Main Tera Hero — the actor has delivered quite a few films where he has played a love-struck boy. But, the best rom-com he has ever worked in is Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite Dhawan, the film was an ode to 90s blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was a Karan Johar production, and needless to say, it portrayed love beautifully.

Sui Dhaaga

Playing a character of a struggling tailor, Mauji, Varun’s character in Sui Dhaaga fantastically depicts finding humour and happiness in little things. The film also stars Anushka Sharma, who plays the role of an extremely supportive wife. She helps him set up his business and motivates Mauji to overcome daily struggles in his life. Produced under the Yash Raj Films banner, Sui Dhaaga was about an innocent common man with big dreams to lead a blissful life.

Street Dancer 3D

The actor is extremely talented, and all thanks to Street Dancer 3D his dancing skills were brought to the forefront of his career. Starring opposite Shraddha Kapoor, this film was about fascinating dance performances. Despite having ace dancers in the film, like Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuf Khan, Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Dhawan’s dancing skills stood out. However, for the unversed, this is not the only dance film the actor has starred in. Earlier also, he was a part of ABCD and ABCD 2.

Judwaa 2

When it comes to essaying double roles, actors usually portray them in the middle of their careers. However, Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, got to play twins in Salman Khan’s 90s remake Judwaa, titled Judwaa2. Not only his double role performance was enjoyed by everyone, but his comic timing was also appreciated by critics. For those who don’t know, this film was directed by Dhawan’s father David Dhawan. Judwaa 2 also starred Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

Hero image: Courtesy Eros Now; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@varundvn