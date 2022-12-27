Best movie marathon options to celebrate Salman Khan’s birthday

In a career spanning almost three decades now, Salman Khan has often shaken up the box office with his blockbuster movies. From romantic comedies to out-n-out action films, Salman has given the audience some iconic roles in all these years. His beginnings were humble when he made his acting debut with the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi. He landed a supporting role for himself in the film. But he did not stick to it for very long. The actor was offered the leading role in Sooraj R. Barjatya’s romantic family drama Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. The film became one of the highest-grossing Indian films at that time, and what followed is history. Today, Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday, and has become an icon in his own right.
The 1990s were his prime years when Salman Khan established himself as a hit actor in Bollywood. He made a name with his several commercially successful films, including the romantic drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), the action thriller Karan Arjun (1995), the comedy Biwi No.1 (1999), and the family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999). 2010 was a great year for him after a long decade of a rocky career. At that time, he gave hits like Dabangg (2010), Ready (2011), Bodyguard (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Dabangg 2 (2012), Kick (2014), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and dramas such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Sultan (2016).
This doesn’t come as a shock but Salman Khan has starred in 10 of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year, the highest for any actor. And that’s not it. Apart from his flourishing acting career, he is a television presenter including being the host of Bigg Boss, and promotes humanitarian causes through his charity, the Being Human Foundation. Let’s check out some of his films that remain iconic even now.
Directed by: Kabir Khan
Cast: Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Release date: 17 July, 2015
Synopsis: Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi (Salman Khan) is a devoted Hindu who stumbles upon a little girl from Pakistan. He sets on a mission to get her back home while facing many challenges on his journey. Khan’s camaraderie with the child actress, Harshaali Malhotra is like a warm hug, and this by far is one of the most lovable characters played by Salman.
Directed by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn
Release date: 18 June, 1999
Synopsis: Sameer (Salman Khan), a fun-loving cheery boy falls in love with Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). But god has other plans for this love story. The two are separated by Nandini’s parents only to reunite after her marriage to discover that she is no longer in love with him. The dynamic shift of energy that Salman’s character has in the film is quite notable.
Directed by: Satish Kaushik
Cast: Salman Khan, Bhoomika Chawla, Sachin Khedekar
Release date: 15 August, 2003
Synopsis: Another movie that one must watch on Salman Khan’s birthday is Tere Naam. The audience got to see him in a very different avatar. The empathy created by Salman’s character made everyone fall in love with his acting even more. The film, even after so many years, will still make you cry. So keep the tissues ready.
Directed by: Anees Bazmee
Cast: Asin Thottumkal, Salman Khan
Release date: 2 June, 2011
Synopsis: The way Salman subtly does comedy on screen is by far the best kind of role he’s taken up. Ready is a light comedy revolving around a loving family and their mission to get their son married to the girl of his dreams. His scenes with Asin are simply enjoyable and you will surely never get bored of watching this film again and again.
Directed by: Abhinav Kashyap
Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood
Release date: 10 September, 2010
Synopsis: Amongst the many franchise films that Salman Khan is a part of, Dabangg is by far the most successful one. Salman Khan gave birth to an iconic character that is absolutely popular amongst fans. His action sequences and the plot twists in the film promise an extravagant experience every time you watch the film.
Directed by: Rajkumar Santoshi
Cast: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon
Release date: 4 November, 1994
Synopsis: Andaz Apna Apna is considered a cult classic, thanks to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s crazy comic timing in the film. The film revolves around two good-for-nothing boys who are trying to find a way to get rich. They try to impress a wealthy girl and the competition results in some really funny incidents.
Directed by: Ali Abbas Zafar
Cast: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda
Release date: 6 July, 2016
Synopsis: Salman Khan took up the role of a wrestler in the film, but it was not the scenes in the ring but his emotional side that make this movie so good. His scenes with Anushka Sharma were moving and the gripping plot of the film is what makes the movie worth a watch.
Directed by: Prabhu Deva
Cast: Salman Khan, Ayesha Takia, Prakash Raj
Release date: 18 September, 2009
Synopsis: Salman Khan in an action movie? Always a yes. Radhe also became one of the most iconic roles played by Salman Khan. The film revolved around a ruthless gangster played by Salman who falls in love with a girl. She doesn’t approve of his line of work and tries to change him for good.
Directed by: Sooraj R. Barjatya
Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Behl
Release date: 5 August 1994
Synopsis: Prem (Salman Khan) and Nisha (Madhuri Dixit) fall in love at the wedding of their elder siblings. But destiny has different plans for them when Nisha’s sister dies, leaving behind a baby who needs to be taken care of. Salman and Madhuri’s innocent love makes you fall in love with young Salman every time.
Directed by: Sooraj R. Barjatya
Cast: Salman Khan, Bhagyashree Patwardhan, Alok Nath
Release date: 29 December, 1989
Synopsis: Maine Pyar Kiya was Salman’s first film as the lead actor. The romantic musical, which also starred Bhagyashree, is a simple love story where Prem (Salman Khan) and Suman (Bhagyasrhree) fall in love. When their love is not approved by their families, Prem does everything possible to win her back.
