7 of the most gripping serial killer documentaries to binge-watch on Netflix

Remembered as one of the most ‘handsome and charming’ criminals in the history of true crime, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes is perfect for a weekend binge, if you want to gain some insight into the mind of a horrendous criminal and decode his murders.

Born in 1946, Theodore Robert Bundy was an American serial killer who murdered, kidnapped and raped several innocent young women in the 1970s. Bundy denied his crimes for over a decade before he confessed to committing 30 murders over the course of several years in the early ‘70s.

Including Bundy’s notorious blood-curling interviews and rare video and audio footage from the archives, recorded when he was on death row, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes offers a blistering portrait of the heartless killer.

Despite the horrific nature of his crimes, Bundy had sort of turned into a celebrity and was sensationalised due to his charming looks and witty interactions with the court and the media, especially after his 1977 escape from custody in Colorado, US. His real-life case and subsequent popularity inspired several gripping true crime documentaries and movies.