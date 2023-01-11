Best movies and K-dramas of Son Ye-Jin that are a must-watch

When South Korean star Son Ye-Jin picks a script, it is said that the project will become a hit. However, if you’re not an avid fan and are just getting acquainted with her work, this is the best time to do so, as the actor celebrates her birthday on 11 January 2023. Be it the 2019 hit Crash Landing On You (CLOY), the critically acclaimed movie The Negotiation (2018), or the contemporary love story April Snow (2005), Son Ye-Jin movies and TV shows are a treat to the eyes and the soul.

Deftly covering romance, action, thriller and historical genres, Son has delivered some of the best movies and K-dramas in the last few years. Not only has she earned high ratings with the TV show Something in the Rain (2018) — even after a five-year hiatus — and won six Blue Dragon Film Awards, but two of her films, Be With You (2018) and The Last Princess (2016), have also been screened at the 2020 Korean Film Festival. Such is her charm that, Son Ye-Jin along with the movies and TV shows she has starred in have become global household names.

Of late, Son has also been choosing unconventional scripts. The CLOY actor recently starred in the 2022 Netflix original series Thirty-Nine — a poignant portrayal of the life of three friends working towards finding happiness in their 40s. Recalling her decision to take up Thirty-Nine, Son had told Soompi in a 2022 interview that she “liked the script that sufficiently expressed life, existence, death, love, and the joys and sorrows of life.”

The South Korean actor, who is supposedly the nation’s first love, married actor Hyun Bin and became a mother to a baby boy in 2022. As she continues to entertain audiences with an array of characters, we think that now is the best time to revisit some of her best on-screen works.

Here are some of the binge-worthy K-dramas and movies starring Son Ye-Jin

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy CJnDrama/Twitter)