7 Vicky Kaushal movies that prove he’s the all-rounder of Bollywood

In the day and age where spewing hate on Bollywood is a cool trend and everyone has an opinion on nepotism, there are few actors who are loved regardless. One of them is Vicky Kaushal. Today we are looking at all the Vicky Kaushal movies which bear testimony to his craft and skills.

One of the finest actors of today’s generation, Vicky Kaushal shot to fame and secured a spot for himself in the A-list brigade of Bollywood in no time, courtesy his filmography. Not only were his choices of films bold and unconventional, but also his dexterity and ability to morph into any character made him an obvious choice for filmmakers. Add some boyish charm and humility to it, and we have what we call – everyone’s favourite. Celebrating his versatility and dedication to the craft, here are a few Vicky Kaushal movies that prove why he is the ‘Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal movies that prove he is one of the best we have today

Masaan

Helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, everything about Masaan was beautiful beyond words. A multi-starrer with several parallel storylines, Masaan followed the tales of casteism and life in small towns in India. In a movie that starred some of the finest actors like Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi, everyone took notice of the lanky young boy Deepak, whose innocence was the life and flesh of the character. The rest is just history.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri came at a time when subjects like chest-thumping nationalism and patriotism were discussed at great lengths. Having released at such an opportune time, Kaushal gained mainstream recognition like no other. With Uri, he cemented his position as a bankable Bollywood actor. This was a military action film that was based on the real story of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army won him several accolades and awards, and also the hearts of people.

Raazi

Another patriotic film, this was an out and out Alia Bhatt movie, where she was the central character – the hero and the anti-hero. But to grab the spotlight in someone else’s film, all through his eyes, acting and a few words is not an easy feat. But trust Vicky Kaushal to pull that off with ease as well. In fact, Vicky Kaushal as Iqbal Syed was so believable (read charming), that we all wanted to end up in an arranged marriage scenario like Sehmat.

Manmarziyaan

A stark contrast from Iqbal Syed was the failed DJ from Punjab Vicky Sandhu. Aimless, spoiled and a loud brat, Sandhu was your run-of-the-mill Punjabi munda you’ll come across. To play that with conviction isn’t an easy task, unless you are Vicky Kaushal.

Sardar Udham

Not a lot of people watched this movie, but those who did, became fans of Vicky Kaushal for the rest of their lives. The movie is based on the real-life story of the Indian revolutionary Udham Singh, who took revenge on Michael O’Dwyer, Punjab’s lieutenant governor, by assassinating him after his troops cruelly killed hundreds of people in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Restrained, contained and yet powerful, Vicky Kaushal was phenomenal!

Sanju

This might have been the biopic of Sanjay Dutt and a turning point of Ranbir Kapoor’s career, and yet Kaushal with his portrayal of Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi aka Kamli stole the show. This movie was proof that a true actor doesn’t shy away from supporting roles and less screen timing.

Lust Stories



Not a full-length feature film, this short film grabbed attention and headlines for many reasons. A short film about premature ejaculation and the lack of sex education, this was a film ahead of its time and something we never thought we’d see a mainstream Bollywood actor in. Yet there he was, Vicky Kaushal, in his full glory.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram