Beyoncé is back with her seventh studio album ‘Renaissance’

Pop icon Beyoncé released Act 1 of her much-awaited seventh studio album Renaissance on 29 July, through Columbia Records and Parkwood Entertainment.

It includes 16 tracks and has guest appearances from other renowned music sensations such as BEAM on “Energy” and Grace Jones and Tems on “Move.”

The list of creators and contributors includes writers and producers such as her husband Jay-Z, Drake, Skrillex, The-Dream, Syd, Lucky Daye, Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Nile Rodgers, Nija Charles and 070 Shake.

Here’s all we know about Beyoncé’s Renaissance

The pop superstar’s note

Just a few hours before releasing the album, Queen B shared a note on her official website. It said, “This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”

Beyoncé added, “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

She ended the note with a heartfelt message for her fans: “To all of my fans: I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are. Love y’all deep, B.”

The songs

The album’s lead single titled “Break My Soul” hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. This marks her 20th solo top 10 hit on the chart. Renaissance is her first solo album since the Grammy-winning Lemonade, which hit the number one spot on Billboard 200 post its release in 2016.

Other numbers include “I’m That Girl”, “Cozy,” “Cuff It” and “Church Girl.”

According to a report by Variety, the album leaked two days earlier. It says, “Some posts showed CD copies of the album for sale, apparently in Europe.”

Where to listen to Renaissance

The album is available on various music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music. An official lyrical video of “SUMMER RENAISSANCE’ has also been released on YouTube.

(Main and Featured Image: Courtesy Beyoncé/Instagram official)