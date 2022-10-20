Varun Dhawan in and as Bhediya will blow your mind; get spooked and amused

Another gem from the makers of Stree and Bala has got the netizens talking. We’re talking about Varun Dhawan’s latest outing. The Bhediya trailer is out and Varun Dhawan in and as Bhediya or werewolf has the viewers amazed. The Badlapur actor who is celebrating his 10th year in Bollywood, has surprised netizens with his unusual avatar.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik, this rib-tickling spooky drama with some high-voltage VFX is sure to enthral the viewers. Being touted as the India’s first creature comedy, Bhediya captivates its viewers through stunning visuals of the forest, special effects, and perfect comic timing. Let’s deep dive into the world of Bhediya. Here’s the trailer.

Bhediya trailer: What do we know about it?

Shot in exclusive locales of Arunachal Pradesh, the Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon film revolves around a man who gets bitten by a werewolf nee Bhediya and thereafter transforms into one every night. Thus, a roller-coaster story begins filled with suspicions, thrill, and a dash of humour. Bhediya chronicles Varun Dhawan’s character as a mythical wolf while Kriti Sanon plays the role of a doctor.

Sporting short hair with bangs with an uncanny sense of satire, Kriti’s character for the film has also left the fans excited. The film also boasts of Abhishek Banerjee of Stree fame and Deepak Dobriyal in supporting roles. Both the actors’ comic timing is like an icing on the cake. Their punch lines along with a thrilling background score makes for a perfect recipe for this thriller horror comedy drama.

Moving on to the film’s VFX which is being quite talked about, it has been done by the renowned Hollywood studio – MPC. For the unversed, MPC has been the driving force behind movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Mortal Kombat, Godzilla vs. Kong and Ad Astra.

Conclusion

Are we foreseeing a blockbuster in November? I’m sure we are as the Bhediya trailer has ‘smashing hit’ written all over it.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb