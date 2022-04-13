BIGBANG tops the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart with ‘Still Life’

It was a major achievement for BIGBANG, when its song, “Still Life”, debuted at a peak position on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart on 12 April.

“Still Life” is the latest digital single by the K-pop group — their first song since 2018’s “Flower Road”.

It is their fifth song after “LOSER”, “BANG BANG BANG”, “Let’s Not Fall In Love” and “Flower Road” and their first digital song to top the Billboard chart.

The song marks the 26th entry from BIGBANG in the top 10 of the list, giving the band the distinction of having the third-highest total for a K-pop group, after BTS (107) and EXO (45).

“Still Life” keeps setting records for BIGBANG

Multiple entries on Billboard’s other charts

The song also debuted on No.24 of Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart — the main chart, which tracks the weekly US digital sales of all songs.

This is the first time a BIGBANG song has entered the list. It also makes BIGBANG, the fourth K-pop group after BTS, BLACKPINK and TWICE to enter the top 25 of the list.

There was more for the week for BIGBANG at Billboard. The song also opened at No.19 on Billboard Hot Trending Songs.

On Billboard’s Global (Excluding United States) chart, “Still Life” debuted at No.3. It also debuted at No.9 on the Global 200 list. Since the two charts were launched in 2020, it means that “Still Life” is the first song from BIGBANG to make it to the list.

The Billboard Global Excl. U.S. top 10 (chart dated April 16, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) April 11, 2022

The Billboard #Global200 Top 10 (chart dated April 16, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) April 11, 2022

A long-awaited comeback

“Still Life” was released on 5 April in South Korea, after an eagerly anticipated wait for the band’s comeback, by its fans. Its video was streamed live on the band’s YouTube channel.

The single brought the four-member band comprising G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang and Daesung together once again. But it also probably marks the last song of the group with T.O.P.

The rapper, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, parted ways with BIGBANG’s management agency YG Entertainment earlier in 2022.

On the day of the release of “Still Life”, which he co-wrote and composed with G-Dragon, T.O.P released a letter addressed to his fans thanking them and the staff of YG Entertainment.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy BIGBANG/YouTube