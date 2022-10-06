Everything you need to know about Bigg Boss 16: Contestants, timings, and more

It’s that time of the year again when Bigg Boss fans have a reason to rejoice. Bigg Boss 16 is here and we have all the details you need to know.

The most-watched and most highly-rated reality TV show, Bigg Boss has millions of dedicated fans. The show hosted by Salman Khan was renewed for its 16th season by Colors TV and is titled Bigg Boss 16: Game Badlega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Khud Khelega! Khan is hosting the reality show for the 13th time in a row, contributing to the show’s huge success. From the contestants this season, to where and how to watch it, we have all the deets on Bigg Boss 16.

Everything you need to know about Bigg Boss 16

Contestants

Like every other season, this season too has its own share of controversial and exciting lineup of contestants.

Sajid Khan

Probably the most controversial contestant on this season of the show, Sajid Khan is a Bollywood director and brother of Farah Khan.

MC Stan

He is a 23-year-old rapper, who’s all set to entertain the audience with his art and skills.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

The Femina Miss India Manipur 2018 fame became a popular face with her appearance on Tv show Choti Sardarni. She was the first contestant this season to enter the show, and hence, the first captain as well.

Tina Datta

A regular face in the Indian households, Datta is famous for her role in the television show Uttaran.

Ankit Gupta

Having done shows like Sadda Haq, Balika Vadhu, Begusarai and Mayavi Maling, Gupta has a huge fan following on his social media handles. His fans are quite rooting for him.

Sumbul Touqeer

You might remember her from the show Imlie, where she played the lead character. She was also seen in popular TV shows like Jodha Akbar, Waaris and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

Abdu Rozik

The internet sensation rose to fame with his rendition of the song Inna Sona, this 19-year-old is already a favourite. Another interesting fact about this Tajik singer is that he holds the record of being the smallest singer in the world.

Manya Singh

The winner of Femina Miss India 2015, Manya is all set to sizzle the show and the Bigg Boss 16 house with her glamour quotient.

Archana Gautam

A politician and bikini model, Gautam won the title of Miss Uttar Pradesh in 2014. She has also won a number of other titles and is now a contestant on Bigg Boss 16.

Soundarya Sharma

Last seen in MX Player’s Raktanchal Season 2, Sharma is a beauty with brains. Apart from her acting career, she also holds a degree in Dental Studies.

Shalin Bhanot

A popular face on television, Bhanot has appeared in shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Dill Mill Gayye, Suryaputra Karn and Naagin 4.

Sreejita De

Last seen in the TV show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, De is back on TV with Bigg Boss 16 and fans are eagerly waiting to see more of her.

Shiv Thakare

The only contestant who is not new to the format of Bigg Boss, Thakare already holds the winning title of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and had also appeared as a guest in the third season.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

A model-cum-actress, she has appeared in several music videos and TV shows like Udaariyan, Gathbandhan and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Gautam Vig

He was last seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, and has also featured in shows like Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Tantra, Naamkarann, and Ishq Subhan Allah.

Bigg Boss 16 timings and where to watch

Bigg Boss 16 premiered on Colors on October 1, 2022. Fans of the show can watch the episodes on all weekdays at 10:00 pm on Colors. You can also watch the episodes on the OTT platform, Voot Select. You can watch it here.

Bigg Boss 16 house

The Bigg Boss house is a huge factor of interest for all contestants and fans of the show. For the 16th season, the house has a ‘Circus’ theme. The house this season has four bedrooms: Fire Room, Black and White Room, Cards Room & Vintage Room. Also, for the first time ever, this season has a private jacuzzi for the captain.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram, Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Screenshots from promo