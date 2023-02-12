MC Stan emerges as Bigg Boss 16 winner, Shiv Thakare becomes first runner-up

After enthralling viewers for the last four months, Bigg Boss 16 has finally come to an end. And the winner is none other than… MC Stan. Shiv bagged the coveted Bigg Boss 16 winner title after competing with the likes of Shalin Bhanot, Archana, Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhury, and Shiv Thakare. While several heavy-weight contenders were vying for the coveted title, MC Stan emerged as the ultimate winner.

While MC Stan emerged as the winner, Shiv Thakare was announced as the first runner-up by Salman Khan. MC Stan will take home INR 31.80 lakhs and the winner’s trophy post his victory. The rapper was also awarded a car. Before Stan emerged victorious, he had sweet interaction with his girlfriend Booba who had asked Stan to come with the Bigg Boss trophy – “Jeet ke hi aana. Trophy leke hi aana ghar.” Looks like the Booba’s words came true after all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

What all happened in the Bigg Boss 16 finale?

Bigg Boss 16 saw five contestants make it to the finale – Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shiv Thakare. Shalin Bhanot was the first to be evicted followed by Archana Gautam. Interestingly, the top five contestants were given a chance to guess the name of the first person to be evicted and were told that if they get it right, the prize money would be increased by INR 10 lakhs. And… they got it right.

Apart from the finalists, other Bigg Boss 16 contestants graced the TV program and put on a terrific show. Season 16’s ‘Mandli’ aka Shiv, Nimrit, Sajid, Abdu, Stan, and Sumbul danced to songs like ‘woh sikandar hi doston’, ‘yeh ladka hai deewana’, and many more. Several of the contestants even presented individual performances. Two of the top contenders – Shiv and Priyanka even gave a scintillating performance. If you missed it, you can check it here.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhury who was in the race to bag the Bigg Boss 16 winner title too got evicted in the third spot.

A slew of projects was also announced on the reality TV show – Karan Kundrra along with his co-actors came to promote his new TV show – Tere Ishq Mai Ghayal, Colors too unveiled its new show Junooniyat and the biggest surprise of all was Salman Khan unveiling a song from his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Check out Naiyo Lagda Dil starring Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan.

The last leg of Bigg Boss 16 also saw Rohit Shetty hunting for contestants for his upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi edition – Season 13.

Hero and Featured Images: mcstan/Instagram