9 ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants who were thrown out of the house

In India, cricket and Bigg Boss contestants are ruling the television at the moment. Fans of the reality show eagerly wait throughout the year for a good dose of entertainment.

Talking about arguments and catfights, these are not new to the show. In fact, they are the essence of Bigg Boss. In the most recent development, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam was thrown out of the house after she got into a physical fight with Shiv Thakare. Physical brawls are an absolute no-no in the Bigg Boss house and anybody breaching the rule follows the same fate. However, this was not the first time a contestant was thrown out of the show. Over the years, many others have faced a similar fate. Today, we are looking at all the Bigg Boss contestants who were thrown out of the house because of engaging in physical violence.

Bigg Boss contestants who were thrown out of the house

Vikas Gupta

In Season 14, everyone’s favourite Vikas Gupta was evicted from the show after he got involved in a brawl with fellow Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan. He had pushed her into the swimming pool during a heated argument and that led him to be thrown out of the show.

Dolly Bindra

The forever infamous Dolly Bindra was another Bigg Boss contestant who faced the same fate. In Season 4 of the show, Bindra and Shweta Tiwari weren’t on the best terms. During one of their arguments, Bindra made Tiwary cry due to her foul and abusive language, following which she was thrown out of the show.

Madhurima Tuli

In Season 13, Tuli had entered the show along with her ex-beau Vishal Aditya Singh. The tension between them was mounting from the beginning, until one day when they got into an ugly fight. Vishal threw water at her, and in return she kept hitting him with a frying pan, after which she was asked to leave the house.

Zubair Khan

One of the most despised Bigg Boss contestants, Zubair Khan in Season 11 was called out from the beginning for his demeaning attitude towards women. The makers of the show had to evict him. He even got into a fight with host Salman Khan.

Priyank Sharma

He is a reality television darling and even on Bigg Boss, he was everyone’s favourite. But during one of the episodes, he got into a physical fight with Aakash Dadlani, after which he was asked to leave the show.

Kushal Tandon

Television heartthrob Kushal Tandon was another Bigg Boss contestant who was thrown out of the show. VJ Andy had made some comments on Gauahar Khan, who Tandon was seeing at that time, which angered him and he charged towards the VJ. Following this aggressive behaviour, Tandon was evicted.

KRK

Another infamous contestant, not just in the history of Bigg Boss, KRK often lands himself in trouble for his negative and distasteful comments. KRK appeared on Season 3 of the show, where he was asked to leave after he threw a bottle at a fellow contestant during a fight.

Priyanka Jagga

If there was a list of most hated Bigg Boss contestants, Jagga would definitely make the cut. She kept getting into fights with everyone in the show and her use of extremely demeaning comments made Salman Khan ask her to leave the house.

Swami Om

If you have been a fan of Bigg Boss, this man needs no introduction. The self-proclaimed godman was seen throwing his urine at fellow contestants during the captaincy task. Following the shameful stint, he was evicted from the house.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram