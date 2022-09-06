Kamal Haasan to return with Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, teaser unveiled

Vijay Television has confirmed that Bigg Boss Tamil is all set make a comeback on the small screen with its sixth season. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan will be returning as the host of the popular reality show.

The makers announced the news by dropping a promo, where Haasan is seen walking out of the huge double door of a haunted building and says, “Vettaiku ready-ah? (Are you ready for the hunt?)” The set-up and background music featured in the promo suggest that ‘horror’ could be the theme of the new season.

All you need to know about Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6

The teaser has peaked the fans curiosity about Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6’s participants, however, the start date, contestants list, and other details of the new season are yet to be revealed. According to Pinkvilla, the show might go on floors from October 2 and will end during the Pongal weekend in January 2023, following the similar pattern of the previous season.

The report also states that Bigg Boss Tamil 6 will feature a mix of celebrities and commoners this season and will run for 100 days. The show will be aired on Vijay TV and will simultaneously be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar platform.

More about the Southern Superstar

Kamal Haasan has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil since its inception in 2017. The reality show, which is one of the most-watched programs on Tamil TV, saw Raju Jeymohan, a TV actor, lift the season 5 trophy while anchor Priyanka Deshpande was named as the runner-up of the season. The show has successfully turned many individuals into household names.

On the professional front, Kamal Haasan recently resumed shooting for S Shankar’s Indian 2. The highly-awaited project also features Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

Hero Image Courtesy: Instagram; Featured Image Courtesy: Screenshot/ Bigg Boss Teaser