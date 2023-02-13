All you need to know about ‘Bigg Boss 16’ winner, MC Stan

After a power-packed season, Bigg Boss Season 16 finally wrapped up on February 12, and we have a winner! Rapper MC Stan is the man of the hour as he lifted the trophy for the season and has become a household name.

Bigg Boss season 16 has seen a number of hosts, including Salman Khan, Farah Khan, and Karan Johar. While five contestants, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan made it to the finals, the rapper beat everyone to take home the trophy. He also walked home with a trophy, prize money of over INR 31 lakhs and a brand new Grand i10 Nios. But who is MC Stan? Here’s everything we know.

All you need to know about Bigg Boss season 16 winner MC Stan

A rapper from Pune, MC Stan was the second contestant to be announced for Bigg Boss 16, which was launched in October 2022.

His name is Altaf Tadavi aka Altaf Shaikh, but goes by the stage name of MC Stan. He started his musical career at the age of 12 when he started singing qawwalis to make a living. Soon he discovered the hip-hop sensation Eminem, who became his idol and that got him interested in rapping. MC Stan got himself this stage name after Eminem released his single, named Stan. As MC noticed that Eminem’s fans have started calling themselves Stan, he found it to be an apt name for his music career ahead.

MC Stan’s claim to fame

Stan has always referred to himself as an underground artist. Before officially joining the hip-hop scene in India, he used to practise B-boying and beatboxing. But his claim to fame was one highly controversial track. In 2018, he released a diss track titled Wata, taking a dig at rapper Emiway Bantai.

He has also performed with India’s most famous rappers and hip-hop artists such as Raftaar, Seedhe Maut, Ikka and others. Stan has released two albums, titled Insaan and Tadipaar, which were well-received and loved by his fans.

However, his game-changing number was Khuja Mat, which garnered over 44 million views and people took notice of him. This established him well in the Indian hip-hop scene, which has been growing in leaps and bounds.

All Images: Courtesy m___c___stan/Instagram