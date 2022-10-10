‘Bigg Boss’ winners Season 1 to 15: Where are they now?

The cult status that Bigg Boss has in India, started in 2006 and almost 20 years later, it’s still going strong. Today we will look at all the Bigg Boss winners from the previous seasons and see what are they doing now.

Bigg Boss started as the Indian adaption of the popular show, Big Brother, which was already a hit abroad. Bigg Boss took it a notch higher by selecting celebrities as housemates, and the format gained popularity overnight. Today, it is one of the highest-rated shows on television. Another contributing factor to the show’s massive success is host Salman Khan. Bigg Boss winners go on to gain unparalleled fame, which opens up a whole new avenue of success and projects for them. Let’s take a look at where all the winners from previous seasons are now.

Bigg Boss winners and where they are now

Season 1 – Rahul Roy

The heartthrob of the 90s, Rahul Roy was the perfect boy-next-door who starred in films like Aashiqui, Pyaar Ka Saaya, Junoon and many more. He was the first ever Bigg Boss winner, who won prize money of Rs 1 crore. In 2016, he made his Bollywood comeback with the psychological thriller To Be Or Not To Be. Since the film tanked at the box-office, Rahul Roy has been away from the limelight. He last worked in a short film, titled Adakaar.

Season 2 – Ashutosh Kaushik

Back in the day when Roadies was a rage, Ashutosh Kaushik, fresh off the success after winning Roadies 5 then came on Bigg Boss and became everyone’s favourite in no time. He went on to win Bigg Boss Season 2 and since then has appeared on a number of TV shows and movies. He too is away from the limelight these days.

Season 3 – Vindu Dara Singh

Bigg Boss Season 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh is the son of legendary Dara Singh. Season 3 was hosted by none other than Amitabh Bachchan and Singh won a whopping amount of Rs 1 crore, like all other Bigg Boss winners up until then. After winning the show, Vindu Dara Singh was seen in small roles in many films and shows, like Jatt James, Non Veg, Pranam Valekum, Khanna Patel and Famous Ho Gaya. At present, he stays away from the camera.

Season 4 – Shweta Tiwari

Television’s favourite girl, Shweta Tiwari was everyone’s favourite as Prerna from Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She won Bigg Boss Season 4 in 2011, after which she played Sweety on the TV show Parvarrish — Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. She was also seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Currently, Shweta Tiwari appears on a number of reality shows and TV series.

Season 5 – Juhi Parmar

Best known as Kumkum, Juhi Parmar was the Bigg Boss winner of Season 5. She has participated in a number of reality shows after her stint at Bigg Boss. Currently, she is enjoying her life as a single mother. She is also a skincare influencer on Instagram, with more than 700k followers.

Season 6 – Urvashi Dholakia

For 90s kids having grown up with Ekta Kapoor’s serials, nobody can forget the iconic TV vamp Komolika. With a dedicated fanbase, Urvashi Dholakia entered the Bigg Boss house in the sixth season and won the show. She was a part of the show Nautanki the Comedy Theatre after winning Bigg Boss. These days, she is seen making fun videos on Instagram.

Season 7 – Gauahar Khan

The actor-dancer won the seventh season of the show and is a known face in Bollywood. She is married to dancer Zaid Darbar and together they make dance reels on Instagram.

Season 8 – Gautam Gulati

It didn’t take him much to become the season’s favourite in the house and amongst fans. As soon as he won the eighth season of the show, Bigg Boss itself became more popular. With that, Gautam Gulati’s career took off as well. Today, he’s part of numerous projects.

Season 9 – Prince Narula

The man who owes his entire career to reality shows, Prince Narula has four of the biggest reality shows on Indian television in his kitty- Roadies, Splitsvilla, Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss. He also met his now wife Yuvika Chaudhary on the show and the two got hitched in a big, fat Indian wedding. Prince Narula organises live shows all around India today and is still a popular figure.

Season 10 – Manveer Gurjar

This Bigg Boss winner took a completely different turn after winning the show. He took over his family business of farming. Currently, he has joined a political party and is actively working for the welfare of the Gurjars in India.

Season 11 – Shilpa Shinde

The oh-so-popular Angoori Bhabhi won this season of Bigg Boss, leaving behind the likes of Hina Khan in this season. Post her win, she joined a political party. She was last seen in the web series Paurashpur in 2020.

Season 12 – Dipika Kakar

Best known for the TV show Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakar was quite the favourite ever since she entered the show. She is married to her co-star Shoaib Ibrahim, and together they run a YouTube channel, where she gives her fans a sneak peak into her life.

Season 13 – Sidharth Shukla

One of the most talked about Bigg Boss winners, Sidharth Shukla’s season was special for so many reasons. The actor’s demise was so sudden that the entire industry was in disbelief. And though he’s no more, his fans remember and celebrate him as a person he was.

Season 14 – Rubina Dilaik

She appeared on the show with her husband Abhinav Shukla and beat everyone else to the winning title. After being a Bigg Boss winner, she featured in several music videos. She was also ranked number 10 on The Times Most Desirable woman on TV in 2020.

Season 15 – Tejasswi Prakash

Probably television’s most famous face today, Tejasswi Prakash is a Bigg Boss winner who needs no introduction. She is currently seen on a number of ad campaigns and on hit TV series Naagin.

