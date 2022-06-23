Billie Eilish is coming to Asia with her ‘Happier Than Ever World Tour’

Mark your calendars fans! Seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish is set to embark on her Asia Tour in August. Unfortunately, India is not on the list.

‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’, named after her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, is the sixth headlining tour by the 20-year-old.

Produced and written by Billie and her brother/collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, Happier Than Ever debuted as her second top album in the United States and 27 other countries. To celebrate the release of her album, Disney+ Hotstar released a documentary concert titled Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles on 3 September 2021.

Since her 2015 debut track, ‘Ocean Eyes’, the singer-songwriter continued to win the hearts of many with her record-breaking tunes. Notable tracks include ‘Bad Guy’, ‘You Should See Me In A Crown‘ and ‘Lovely’. She has since received awards for ‘Song Of The Year’, ‘Record Of The Year’, ‘Best New Artist’ and beyond.

In March 2022, Billie and her brother/collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, won the best original song for the title track in the 25th James Bond series, No Time to Die.

More details about Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’

Her tour began on 3 February 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana and is set to conclude on 30 September 2022 in Perth, Australia. As her first live debut in Asia, the tour will kick off in Manila and conclude in Tokyo, with exciting additional dates in Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, and Seoul.

3 August 2022 (Saturday) – SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila

15 August 2022 (Monday) – Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul

18 August 2022 (Thursday) – National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur

21 August 2022 (Sunday) – Singapore National Stadium

24 August 2022 (Wednesday) – Impact Arena, Bangkok

26 August 2022 (Friday) – Ariake Arena, Tokyo

While this is Eilish’s first ever headlining tour in Asia, she has performed in Singapore, and Japanese cities Tokyo and Osaka in 2018 during the Laneway and Summer Sonic festivals.

Hero & featured image credit: Getty Images.