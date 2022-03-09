10 award-winning short films every cinephile should watch right now

Enough has been talked about big-budget full-length films picking up prestigious awards. But now the time has come for short films. Thanks to the Best Short Film category introduced in many awards, many new-age filmmakers are getting the due credit for their creativity. Be it Filmfare, Oscars or even other international film festivals, several platforms are finally highlighting the beauty of short movies. Here, we’ve listed 10 celebrated short films for you to watch.

Award-winning short films you should watch this weekend

Robin Robin

Robin Robin is a 2021 British animated film dealing with a family of mice. Robin is a young bird who grows up in a family of different species and aspires to prove that she is a good mouse. She makes an emotional wish for herself on Christmas, which is to be able to fly. Created and directed by Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, this short story has won many critical acclaims, including a nomination for Best Animated Short Film at the 94th Academy Awards. Robin Robin has been backed by Aardman Animations and has been scripted by Sam Morrison.

The Long Goodbye

The Long Goodbye deals with the story of an immigrant family residing in Great Britain who is prepping for an upcoming wedding. However, things turn upside down for all the members overnight once a right-wing march goes out of control. The whole incident causes chaos in the otherwise peaceful life of the family. Helmed by Aneil Karia and backed by Tom Gardner, this film was released in the year 2020 and was awarded British Independent Film Award for Best British Short Film. Apart from that, The Long Goodbye has won nominations in Academy Award for Best Short Film (Live Action) and British Independent Film Award in the same category.

Audible

Released in 2021, Audible is an American film made in a documentary format. The movie chronicles the life of a deaf senior athlete Amaree McKenstry-Hall who is in high school. Deeply impacted by his friend’s suicide, the football player tried to cope with this family, friends and close ones. The 39-minute-long film, directed by filmmaker Matthew Ogens and produced by Geoff McLean, was nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject at the 94th Academy Awards. Audible captured the journey of the specially-abled athlete beautifully and is available for you to watch on Netflix.

Three Songs for Benazir

Three Songs for Benazir (2021) is an Afghan-American documentary film based on a young lady Shaista. She is a refugee married to Benazir who is living in a camp. The film documents the struggle of the man who is the first of his tribe to be a part of the Afghan National Army. Helmed by Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei, Three Songs for Benazir has won a number of awards including OFF21, Jury Award Best Short Film at Full Frame Documentary Film Festival 2021. It was also nominated for the 94th Academy Awards: Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject nomination.

Bestia

2021 Chilean stop-motion animation film Bestia documents the true events from Chile. The short film is about the life of undercover police personnel operating amidst the dictatorship in the country. Bestia beautifully portrays the heart-touching story of her relationship with her pet. Inspired by Íngrid Olderöck, DINA agent during the Chilean military dictatorship, this film was nominated for Best Animated Short Subject at the 49th Annie Awards and Best Animated Short Film at the 94th Academy Awards. Apart from that, Bestia has won mutliple accolades including Best Latin American Short Film at ANIMA LATINA: Festival de Cine de Animación Latinoamericano, and more.

Devi

Starring ace actors like Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia and many more, Devi deals with an issue of abuse. The short film has been directed by first-time filmmaker Priyanka Banerjee and produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Ivan Stephen. Devi throws light on nine women who belong to different places and classes of the Indian society but are present in one room. They talk about their stories of abuse and find solace in each other while an incident happens. The film was released in 2020 and was lauded for its script. Devi even went on to win the Best Short Film award at the Filmfare Awards 2021.

The Professor: Motivating Story Of A Uncommon Man

The Professor: Motivating Story Of A Uncommon Man is based on the true story of Alok Sagar, who was a former professor at IIT, Delhi. For the unversed, the former professor has taught the ex RBI Governor, Raghuram Rajan. The film is based on Sagar’s journey in a village where issues like water scarcity trouble the locals. The film further unfolds into interesting twists when a journalist enters the scene asking about the professor. Directed by Emraanakbar Enamdar, The Professor beautifully depicts the conversations between the characters.

1869

1869 explores the era of India under British rule when the country was severely undergoing scarcity of food and water. As many as 1.5 million lost their lives due to the famine. However, the conditions became better around 1869 when the monsoon struck. Written and helmed by Gaurav Prabhakar Mali, this film is inspired by true events and was lauded for its screenplay and execution. 1869 made an official entry in 5 international film festivals and happened to win The Next International Short Film Festival Award in 2020.

Batti

Batti is an emotional film that chronicles the life of a 10-yr-old kid who cleans cars to make a living. The boy wakes up daily and goes on duty without fail. He has his desires and aspirations he keeps to himself. Apart from that, the boy even sells children’s school books on local trains in the city of dreams. Written and directed by Akshay Sarjerao Danavale, Batti has won many accolades, including the Award of Excellence NexGn International Short Film Festival 2020, Special Festival Mention 8th Mumbai Short International Film Festival 2019.

Let’s Eat!

Backed by Anamon Studios, Let’s Eat is an animated film that portrays the story of a Chinese American immigrant family with only two characters. The film is loosely based on the life of Let’s Eat filmmaker Dixon Wong’s mother. Wong not just directed but even co-produced the film with Amy Kuo. Let’s Eat throws light on the story of a single mother and her daughter and how they stay connected through food. This film was received with open arms at a lot of film festivals and has won many awards.

