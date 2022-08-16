facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > Bipasha Basu shares pregnancy news in an Instagram post
Bipasha Basu shares pregnancy news in an Instagram post
Culture
16 Aug 2022 02:12 PM

Bipasha Basu shares pregnancy news in an Instagram post

Sreetama Basu
Bipasha Basu shares pregnancy news in an Instagram post
Culture
Bipasha Basu shares pregnancy news in an Instagram post

Bipasha Basu is expecting her first baby with husband Karan Singh Grover and she took to Instagram to officially announce her pregnancy.

“Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three,” she said in her Instagram post. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and have been populating their Insta feed since then with sometimes goofy, sometimes loved-up posts.

Bipasha Basu expecting her first baby

Bipasha Basu shared photos from her pregnancy photoshoot with Karan Singh Grover, where she looks like a vision in a white shirt, flaunting her baby bump. It’s true what they say about the pregnancy glow, because that’s the only accessory Basu needed in the photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

She also thanked everyone in her post, family, friends and fans for their prayers and congratulatory messages. “ Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover first met on the sets of their first film together Alone, where they fell in love and got married soon after.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Their wedding was a starry affair where the who’s who of Bollywood were in attendance.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram/Bipasha Basu

Pregnancy pregnancy guide Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover
Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Food Dining Entertainment
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.