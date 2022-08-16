Bipasha Basu shares pregnancy news in an Instagram post

Bipasha Basu is expecting her first baby with husband Karan Singh Grover and she took to Instagram to officially announce her pregnancy.

“Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three,” she said in her Instagram post. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and have been populating their Insta feed since then with sometimes goofy, sometimes loved-up posts.

Bipasha Basu shared photos from her pregnancy photoshoot with Karan Singh Grover, where she looks like a vision in a white shirt, flaunting her baby bump. It’s true what they say about the pregnancy glow, because that’s the only accessory Basu needed in the photos.

She also thanked everyone in her post, family, friends and fans for their prayers and congratulatory messages. “ Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby,” she wrote.

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover first met on the sets of their first film together Alone, where they fell in love and got married soon after.

Their wedding was a starry affair where the who’s who of Bollywood were in attendance.

