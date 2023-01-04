Here’s what we know about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s OTT Release

After smashing box office records last year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all set to win over a new section of audiences with its OTT release. So in case you missed out on watching the blockbuster movie in theatres, here’s everything you need to know about the plans for Wakanda Forever’s OTT release.

Wakanda Forever’s plot details

The sequel to 2018’s mammoth blockbuster went into production under the most tragic of circumstances. Chadwick Boseman, who essayed the role of Black Panther in the 2018 movie, passed away in 2020 after fighting a tough battle with colon cancer. The film’s cast and crew started production in mourning but decided to stay committed to the film in honour of Chadwick’s memory.

Not surprisingly, the plot for the sequel parallels real-life events. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje are all mourning the passing of King T’Challa. While still grieving, they decide to join forces with Nakia and Everett Ross to take on the daunting army of water-breathing superhumans led by dangerous Namor.

The blockbuster film is a critical and a commercial success

The sequel to Black Panther is a bonafide hit. Made on a budget of USD 250 million (INR 2,067 crores approx), the film has an impressive worldwide gross of USD 821.7 million (INR 6,798 crores approx). The film is also a critical success, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 84%. It has also created quite a splash on the awards circuit by receiving six Critics Choice Awards nominations and two Golden Globe nominations, including nods for the legendary Angela Bassett.

What is film’s release date on OTT?

The month of February will begin with a bang this year as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be premiering on Disney+Hotstar on 1 February. So, bookmark your calendars, stock up on popcorn, and get ready to experience movie magic from the comfort of your home.

