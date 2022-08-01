BLACKPINK drops trailer of comeback album ‘Born Pink’ and announces world tour

Iconic K-pop girl group BLACKPINK dropped a trailer of their comeback album Born Pink on 1 August. The album marks the start of the next phase of BLACKPINK’s stellar career.

The announcement of the album follows the release of the song “Ready For Love” — a special track by the group, which is part of the project titled ‘BLACKPINK X PUBG Mobile 2022 In-Game Concert: [The Virtual].’

Here’s all we know about BLACKPINK’s comeback album Born Pink and the trailer

What the trailer reveals

The Born Pink trailer shows nothing but a pink cosmic cloud emerging from a pink-coloured drop. It then reveals that the pre-release single by the K-pop group will be out in August, followed by the album release in September.

All four members of BLACKPINK — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — will then embark on a world tour in October.

Earlier in July, YG Entertainment, the agency that manages BLACKPINK, had said that the world tour would be the largest ever by scale in the history of the group. As part of it, BLACKPINK’s Malaysia tour is scheduled for March 2023.

On 26 July, the South Korean multinational entertainment agency revealed that all four members of the group were filming a music video, for which, according to YG Entertainment, “the highest production cost ever was spent.”

“The whole process is going smoothly as it was meticulously prepared under a thorough plan,” said the agency.

Born Pink marks the first album by the group since October 2020, when they released their first full-length album, titled The Album, along with its lead single “Lovesick Girls.”

Track of BLACKPINK X PUBG Mobile 2022 project sets record

The song “Ready for Love” shows the four members of the group in their virtual avatars.

They are seen in a fantastical landscape, rendered in the easily recognisable arenas of the legendary battle royale shooter game.

Within a day of its release on 29 July, the song set a record as the fastest K-pop girl-group video to surpass 1 million views on YouTube in 2022.

(Main image: BLACKPINK album Born Pink; Featured image: YG FAMILY/@ygent_official/Twitter)