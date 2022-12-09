Blurr Twitter review: Taapsee Pannu shines bright in this riveting psychological thriller

Trust Taapsee Pannu to do justice to something totally unconventional and she won’t disappoint you. Foraying into the realm of production with her own production house Outsiders Films, Taapsee Pannu’s Blurr isn’t blurry but is bright. A remake of 2010 Spanish film, Julia’s Eyes, Blurr is more of a psychological thriller film that has sharp twists and turns. More so, it is Taapsee Pannu’s directorial debut. Let’s see what people’s reviews are for Blurr.

If you’d seen the trailer of both the original and the remake, you’d find them to be analogous except that the former is a bit fast-paced. As for Blurr, it serves a cold yet interesting turn of events and keeps the viewers engaged into deciphering the truth. Before we delve more into it, let’s take a look at the film’s trailer.

Blurr: Plot, Cast and more

Set in the hills of Uttarakhand, Blurr navigates through the lives of Gayatri and Gautami (twin sisters played by Taapsee Pannu). The trailer opens with Gautami looking for her sister Gayatri who has presumably committed suicide. A reluctant Gautami refuses to believe the same only to look for answers hidden deep. While she delves into obtaining the details that led to her twin sister’s death, Gautami is inflicted by loss of vision. This is where the real story begins.

Gulshan Devaiah of Shaitan fame has an unmissable presence in the film. Portraying the role of Gautami’s husband, Devaiah makes for an interesting case. If Pannu and Devaih make for a noteworthy lead, the supporting cast is equally interesting with Abhilash Thapliyal and Krutika Desai Khan playing their respective roles of that of a stalker and a distraught mother to precision.

With Blurr, it can be said Pannu is surely grasping the elements of a neo-noir film. Her previous outings – Game Over, Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, and Dobaara showcase her mettle and her inclination towards such genres.

Helmed by BA Pass and Section 375 fame Ajay Bahl, Blurr sure keeps the viewers at the edge of their seat. While it has released on OTT platform, Zee5, fans of the star believe otherwise.

Blurr Review: Here’s what Twitter is saying

#Blurr shifts skilfully between being an eerie horror & a gruesome slasher thriller. A remake of the Spanish film, Los ojos de Julia : Barring some loopholes, It benefits from an adept screenplay by Ajay Bahl (Section 375) & convincing/creepy performances #TaapseePannu pic.twitter.com/rsUqfgCzCn — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) December 9, 2022

#BlurrOnZEE5 Movie Review

Very engaging movie with some twisted plot.

Gives you chills in some scenes.

But unfortunately mujhe iska plot pata tha.

Kyuki ye ek REMAKE hai spanish movie ka.

Jo maine already dekhi hai.

Climax me one psycopath chracter will blow your mind.

⭐⭐⭐ — Yogesh Rokde (@yogirokde) December 9, 2022

Congratulations for a job well done! I was always confident in your abilities to shoulder your responsibilities. You should be very proud of yourself. What a great thriller one to watch for sure. #BlurrOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/grXaNm46cZ — Sayema (@enocent_soul) December 8, 2022

#BlurrOnZEE5 What a mindblowing film guys

Must watch dont miss it pic.twitter.com/JKWASMnNHW — Vaishnavii (@gugluGuglu) December 8, 2022

So, are you excited yet to watch Taapsee Pannu’s Blurr? Grab a bowl of popcorns, dim those lights and snuggle in your blankets and catch the mind-boggling thriller on your screens now.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb