facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > Blurr Twitter review: Taapsee Pannu shines bright in this riveting psychological thriller
Blurr Twitter review: Taapsee Pannu shines bright in this riveting psychological thriller
Culture
09 Dec 2022 10:05 AM

Blurr Twitter review: Taapsee Pannu shines bright in this riveting psychological thriller

Romaa Daas

Trust Taapsee Pannu to do justice to something totally unconventional and she won’t disappoint you. Foraying into the realm of production with her own production house Outsiders Films, Taapsee Pannu’s Blurr isn’t blurry but is bright. A remake of 2010 Spanish film, Julia’s Eyes, Blurr is more of a psychological thriller film that has sharp twists and turns. More so, it is Taapsee Pannu’s directorial debut. Let’s see what people’s reviews are for Blurr.

If you’d seen the trailer of both the original and the remake, you’d find them to be analogous except that the former is a bit fast-paced. As for Blurr, it serves a cold yet interesting turn of events and keeps the viewers engaged into deciphering the truth. Before we delve more into it, let’s take a look at the film’s trailer.

Blurr: Plot, Cast and more

Set in the hills of Uttarakhand, Blurr navigates through the lives of Gayatri and Gautami (twin sisters played by Taapsee Pannu). The trailer opens with Gautami looking for her sister Gayatri who has presumably committed suicide. A reluctant Gautami refuses to believe the same only to look for answers hidden deep. While she delves into obtaining the details that led to her twin sister’s death, Gautami is inflicted by loss of vision. This is where the real story begins.

Gulshan Devaiah of Shaitan fame has an unmissable presence in the film. Portraying the role of Gautami’s husband, Devaiah makes for an interesting case. If Pannu and Devaih make for a noteworthy lead, the supporting cast is equally interesting with Abhilash Thapliyal and Krutika Desai Khan playing their respective roles of that of a stalker and a distraught mother to precision.

With Blurr, it can be said Pannu is surely grasping the elements of a neo-noir film. Her previous outings – Game Over, Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, and Dobaara showcase her mettle and her inclination towards such genres.
Helmed by BA Pass and Section 375 fame Ajay Bahl, Blurr sure keeps the viewers at the edge of their seat. While it has released on OTT platform, Zee5, fans of the star believe otherwise.

Blurr Review: Here’s what Twitter is saying

So, are you excited yet to watch Taapsee Pannu’s Blurr? Grab a bowl of popcorns, dim those lights and snuggle in your blankets and catch the mind-boggling thriller on your screens now.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

psychological thriller Bollywood Taapsee Pannu Horror-thriller
Blurr Twitter review: Taapsee Pannu shines bright in this riveting psychological thriller

Romaa Daas

Romaa Daas is a birdie whose eyes glistens when she hears about art, architecture, and décor. She’s passionate about reading novels especially one that is hardbound. When not working, she’s busy binge-watching K-dramas, and other movies and planning her next itinerary. Her latest fascination is trekking. Romaa is a journalism postgraduate from Jamia Millia Islamia University. She has worked with several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.