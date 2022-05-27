Follow these Bollywood celebrities on Instagram for some serious fitness goals

What started as just a photo-sharing app has now gone on to become a luxury escapade for all things glitzy and glamorous. Especially with Bollywood celebrities on Instagram, their life and lifestyle is just one click away.

The best thing to have come out of this is the access to their workout routines and gym sessions. For most Bollywood celebrities, life beyond the camera is about hardcore fitness regimes and strict diets. From gym spottings to workout videos to a sneak peek into their diets, we have been following these A-listers on Instagram diligently and dedicatedly to bring discipline into our lives, so that we can meet our fitness goals too. Today, we have charted out the best celebrity Instagram accounts to follow for some serious fitness goals.

Bollywood celebrities on Instagram to follow for serious fitness goals

Milind Soman

We can’t talk about Bollywood and fitness, and not include Milind Soman in it. The OG of fitness in Bollywood, Milind Soman has time and again proved that age is just a number when it comes to staying fit. From running marathons to to doing rigorous workouts at the most difficult locations, this man can do it all. Definitely not for starters, he is a celeb to follow on Instagram for advanced fitness enthusiasts.

Katrina Kaif

Filled with detailed and intense workout routines, Katrina Kaif is the one who popularised the concept of Pilates in India. Having started out as just a pretty face back in early 2000s, Katrina Kaif has transformed and how! Known to be someone who takes her fitness quite seriously, she even performed her own stunts in Tiger Zinda Hai. If that’s a level of fitness you wish to achieve, follow her on Instagram for your daily fitness goals.

Malaika Arora

Regularly spotted outside gyms and her yoga studio, this actress knows how to slay in her forties. With her dedicated yoga sessions and workout routines, she can even put 20-year-olds to shame. Her fitness routine includes cardio, yoga, pilates and weightlifting. Whether you’re just getting started or looking to amp up your regular fitness routine, Malaika Arora’s Instagram account is a great place to find inspirational videos.

Sanya Malhotra

As a fitness enthusiast, you will rarely find her missing a day at the gym. With a series of high-intensity workouts, Sanya Malhotra populates her Insta feed quite often. From animal flow workouts with callisthenic hoops to pushups, pullups and battle ropes, the Dangal girl is often seen sweating it out at the gym. Apart form her workouts, she also stays in shape with her beautifully choreographed and sometimes freestyle dance routines. A self-taught dancer, Malhotra surely knows how to be on the move.

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood’s very own karate champ does not only believe in working out to stay fit, his entire lifestyle is designed around promoting healthy habits. Akshay Kumar has time and again told us that fitness is just not about having a sculpted body and chiseled abs, it’s a holistic lifestyle choice. Looking at his Instagram feed, we second that. Incorporating intense workout regimes and martial arts, this is one of the rare Bollywood celebrities on Instagram you should follow to not just stay fit but to stay motivated as well.

Disha Patani

From sexy photoshoots that flatter her perfectly sculpted body to workout videos and workout wear, this is one of the Bollywood celebrities on Instagram to follow for all things fitness-related. The fact that this woman can effortlessly pull off some mean kickboxing and flipping moves makes us want to follow her religiously. Doing her own stunts is nothing for her. In fact, she has done it for most of her films, without needing a body double. That is what staying fit looks like.

Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani’s fitness enthusiast alleged boyfriend is a whole new level of fitness goal if you’re into hardcore workouts and physical training. Sure, they make a good-looking couple together. But when it comes to fitness, Tiger Shroff is all things hardcore and extreme. A true fitness expert who is also a pro in martial arts and Taekwondo, this is one Bollywood celebrity on Instagram you need to follow for intense fitness inspiration and goals.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

One of the fittest actresses in the industry, Shilpa Shetty is responsible for making yoga look cool to millennials. You might not see her getting papped outside gyms every other day, but she exercises at least an hour for 4 to 5 days a week. Apart from that, she also follows a strict diet, only cheating on Sundays. Don’t we all need that?

(Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/Akshay Kumar; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/Katrina Kaif)