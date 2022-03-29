10 Indian celebrities who beautifully embraced their pregnancies

Motherhood brews emotions, unpredictability and strength. It is one of those experiences that should be embraced. Many Bollywood celebrities have set new examples that shatter pregnancy stereotypes. From flaunting the baby bumps to vocalising breastfeeding, they have been open about different stages of motherhood. Whether you’re a working mother or a stay-at-home mom, these Bollywood celebs embracing pregnancies are noteworthy for their sheer confidence.

Bollywood celebrities who embraced motherhood with pride

Kajal Aggarwal

Actress Kajal Aggarwal loves her pregnancy phase to the fullest. Be it her adorable Insta feeds or enjoying food, she has left no stone unturned to embrace each moment. However, all has not been a bed of roses for her as she recently became a target of trolls for gaining weight during this time. The actress was called out on social media by a lot of netizens for putting on extra kilos and getting ‘out of shape’. But, this didn’t stop her, and she got back at trolls by saying that hormonal changes are natural. She keeps sharing tips on coping with pregnancy challenges.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor recently announced her pregnancy in style. She took to her Instagram and shared a series of intimate photos with her husband, Anand Ahuja. She captioned her post, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”

Kareena Kapoor Khan

It is impossible to talk about celebrity pregnancies without Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress is one of the major inspirations for all the moms-to-be as she embraced her motherhood journey with utmost swag. From walking the ramp during her first pregnancy to writing a book in her second, Kapoor hardly left any stone unturned to enjoy her wonderful period. The actress never even shied away from exposing her baby bump with pride, which gained her a lot of praise.

Anushka Sharma

As soon as the actress and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli announced they were expecting, fans and paparazzi went berserk to catch one glimpse of her. Sharma, who is known to be outspoken and chirpy, carried her pregnancy exactly her way. She flaunted her bare baby belly in a magazine cover shoot and shot for advertisements at the same time.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia, who delivered her second child, a baby boy named Guriq, continued to shoot for A Thursday during her pregnancy. In the film, she plays a cop, and during her interview, Dhupia had shared that her shooting costumes had to be altered due to her increased weight, and she could not put on a police uniform. The former judge of a reality show, Roadies, got hitched to her boyfriend, actor Angad Bedi and already has a daughter named Mehr.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza has associated her name with those celebrities who voice their opinions on sustainable and healthy living. Last year, she used her Insta handle to announce the good news. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star suffered a few complications while expecting and was bold enough to speak about it publicly. In an interview, Mirza revealed that she had to go in for an appendectomy in the fifth month of her pregnancy and acquired an acute bacterial infection. Fortunately, everything went well, and the actress delivered a baby boy Avyaan on May 14, 2021.

Kalki Koechlin

A few years ago, the actress had announced that she was expecting a baby with her partner Guy Hershberg out of wedlock. And ever since, Koechlin has pulled off her pregnancy with boldness and pride. Unlike a lot of women, she confidently spoke about how she did not feel any maternal instinct in the beginning and felt like an alien. The actress even boldly addressed the questions about her marriage and said that she was not planning to rush into it just because she was pregnant.

Lisa Haydon

While many moms-to-be hide behind oversized kaftans, long fabrics and maternity clothes, Lisa Haydon was always found in bikinis on beaches. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress welcomed her third child with hubby Dino Lalvani last year. And like every time, Haydon was spotted on the beaches and poolside embracing her baby bump. She even posted multiple pictures of herself clad in different swimwear while posing for the camera.

Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma gave birth to her baby girl Ava last year and has been quite vocal about her journey all through. The 35-year-old actress not only spoke about the challenges she faced during the pandemic but also advised all moms-to-be to eat healthy and organic food. The actress even took everyone by surprise when she shared breastfeeding pictures of herself on her social media handle.

Bharti Singh

If there’s one celebrity whose pregnancy is being talked about on national television these days, it’s Bharti Singh. The reality show host and laughter queen was recently in the news for losing weight, and now it’s her soon-to-be-born baby who is gathering all the limelight. The comedian, unlike most expecting mothers, has decided to work all through and often talked about her motherhood journey on stage.

