facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > Take cues from these Bollywood divas on how to nail the no-makeup look
Take cues from these Bollywood divas on how to nail the no-makeup look
Culture
13 Jul 2022 03:00 PM

Take cues from these Bollywood divas on how to nail the no-makeup look

Anushka Narula
Take cues from these Bollywood divas on how to nail the no-makeup look
Culture
Take cues from these Bollywood divas on how to nail the no-makeup look

‘No filter’ has moved from a buzzword to a crucial position in everyday social media jargon. From Alia Bhatt’s no-makeup selfies to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bare-faced vacation snapshots, Bollywood’s finest dressed have all been ditching the not-a-hair-out-of-place look to allow their skin to breathe—even on camera. Here’s a round up of Bollywood celebs donning the no-makeup look.

Bollywood celebrities without makeup

Minimalists may rest easy knowing that the ‘woke up like this’ look does not include a covert application of concealer. Follow in the footsteps of your favourite celebs who aren’t scared to face the camera without the expert touch of a makeup artist. For example, Jacqueline Fernandez is skilled at dishing up drama on the red carpet and then washing off the warpaint for a quick selfie in bed. And Kriti Sanon recognises that the early morning light can give her skin a brilliant sheen that no amount of highlighter can match.

Kareena Kapoor Khan prefers a bare-faced approach when she travels with her family. Alia Bhatt is also known for her natural looks. If you’re searching for a foolproof way to nail the no makeup selfie, look to your partner for a candid moment certain to get double taps on the Gram—Priyanka Chopra’s idea of relaxation is cuddling up to husband Nick Jonas with a bare face, just wearing a post-wedding glow. And Sonam Kapoor Ahuja rocks the bare-faced glow not only because she’s pregnant, but also when she’s with husband Anand Ahuja.

Scroll through the photos below to see all of your favourite Bollywood celebs no-makeup look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Alia Bhatt

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Karisma Kapoor

Deepika Padukone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Ananya Pandey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Priyanka Chopra

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Katrina Kaif

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Janhvi Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Kriti Sanon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/aliaabhatt; Featured Image; Courtesy Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

alia bhatt Deepika Padukone Kareena Kapoor Khan celeb no-makeup looks no-makeup looks
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.