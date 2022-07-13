Take cues from these Bollywood divas on how to nail the no-makeup look

‘No filter’ has moved from a buzzword to a crucial position in everyday social media jargon. From Alia Bhatt’s no-makeup selfies to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bare-faced vacation snapshots, Bollywood’s finest dressed have all been ditching the not-a-hair-out-of-place look to allow their skin to breathe—even on camera. Here’s a round up of Bollywood celebs donning the no-makeup look.
Bollywood celebrities without makeup
Minimalists may rest easy knowing that the ‘woke up like this’ look does not include a covert application of concealer. Follow in the footsteps of your favourite celebs who aren’t scared to face the camera without the expert touch of a makeup artist. For example, Jacqueline Fernandez is skilled at dishing up drama on the red carpet and then washing off the warpaint for a quick selfie in bed. And Kriti Sanon recognises that the early morning light can give her skin a brilliant sheen that no amount of highlighter can match.
Kareena Kapoor Khan prefers a bare-faced approach when she travels with her family. Alia Bhatt is also known for her natural looks. If you’re searching for a foolproof way to nail the no makeup selfie, look to your partner for a candid moment certain to get double taps on the Gram—Priyanka Chopra’s idea of relaxation is cuddling up to husband Nick Jonas with a bare face, just wearing a post-wedding glow. And Sonam Kapoor Ahuja rocks the bare-faced glow not only because she’s pregnant, but also when she’s with husband Anand Ahuja.
Scroll through the photos below to see all of your favourite Bollywood celebs no-makeup look.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Alia Bhatt
Karisma Kapoor
Deepika Padukone
Ananya Pandey
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Priyanka Chopra
Katrina Kaif
Janhvi Kapoor
Kriti Sanon
Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/aliaabhatt; Featured Image; Courtesy Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan