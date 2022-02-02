These Bollywood couples with on and off-screen chemistry are #goals!

Here’s looking at the Bollywood couples who redefined romance both on and off-screen.

From saris flowing in swiss-alps to the protagonists dancing around the trees, romance has unarguably been the biggest genre in Bollywood. And who doesn’t like them? It’s been decades since love stories have been selling on the silver screen like hotcakes. Apart from a few cinematic ingredients, the major reason behind all the magic on screen is none other than the main leads.

Iconic real-life Bollywood couples who spilt magic on screen

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Ever heard of Mills & Boon? Ajay Devgn and Kajol are the perfect examples of such a love story. While the former is a bit introverted, his better half stands out to be a complete opposite with her extremely chirpy and talkative personality. Although the duo has worked in a number of films like Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum and the latest one Tanhaji, a deep connection sparked between them while filming Hulchul in 1995.

Just like most of their films, it all began as a love-hate relationship, which later evolved into an everlasting relationship. The couple got hitched on February 24, 1999, and happily married ever since. They have two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are some of Bollywood‘s most affluent couples. Fondly known as Khiladi Kumar and Mrs Funny Bones, the two met on the sets of their films and exchanged vows on January 17, 2001. Little did anyone know about their association until they made it official at the residence of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The two have featured in a number of films, International Khiladi, Zulmi. After tying the knot, Twinkle retired from films and has become a renowned interior designer, writer and film producer. She has produced films like Tees Maar Khan, Thank You, Khiladi 786, Pad Man, and more with her husband in the lead.

Not just that, their understanding reflects when Khanna becomes the biggest critic of Akshay’s films and barely shies away from trolling him at times. The couple has been married for almost 21 long years now and has a son Arav and a daughter Nitara.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Unless you’ve been living under a shell, you must be aware of the most happening couple of tinsel towns, the nawab and begum of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Often called Saifeena in media, the two didn’t only prove their love to each other over the years but also happened to break a number of stereotypes when it comes to marriage.

Despite the huge age gap between them, they proved that age is only a number. Yes, Saif is almost 11 years elder to his better half and even had two grown kids when they tied the knot. But as they say, what’s meant to be will always happen. However, the two leads have worked with each other in multiple films like Omkara, LOC: Kargil, and more but the two vibed on the sets of Tashan in 2008 and ever since there was no looking back. They got married on October 16, 2012, and have two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

When we’re talking about on and off-screen chemistry, how can we miss out on our Bajirao and Mastani? Ranveer and Deepika met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela… Ram Leela. And after almost five years of dating, they got married in an intimate ceremony at Villa Del Balbianello on Lake Como, Italy in 2018. They’re easily everyone’s favourite movie couple and haven’t failed to set some serious couple goals with their quirky, adorable, and electric chemistry both in reel and real life.

The two have worked together in many films like Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. The couple’s adoration for each other was evident in their onscreen chemistry in every film. For the unversed, they recently played the role of each other’s spouses in Kabir Khan’s film 83.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul

This one’s quite an unconventional Bollywood fairy-tale. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s romance is built on a series of small incidents of mutual admiration and respect for one another and their respective work. Though they didn’t star together in a lot of films, their work in City Lights spoke at length about their chemistry.

The film was about a struggling couple in a big city ad how they manage to sustain their respect and relationship. The duo has been dating for 11 years and has kept it low key ever since. They recently got hitched in an intimate ceremony.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza

Riteish and Genelia met on the sets of their film Mujhe Teri Kasam which flopped on the box office, but their jodi became a hit in real and reel life. Like Rajkummar Rao and Ptralekhaa, they too kept their relationship under wraps till they tied the knot on February 3, 2012.

Riteish and Genelia have worked together in a number of films like Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, and their chemistry was spot on. Yet no one could understand that they were madly in love with each other off-screen. Apart from films, they have partnered with a plant-based meat brand called Imagine Meats. The couple has two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

One of the most popular names in Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are counted among the ‘it’ couples of showbiz. After working in multiple films together like Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and more, Bachchan Jr. finally proposed to his lady love on the premiere of Guru. They tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and welcomed their first child Aradhaya Bachchan in 2011.

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s chemistry was quite evident in all the films they did together. In fact, their on-screen compatibility was lauded well in Dhoom 2, where they weren’t even paired opposite each other.

Hero image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Feature image: Courtesy Instagram