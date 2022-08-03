These Bollywood stars are both friendship and travel goals

Travelling lightens the heart and infuses a new sense of life into us and when new destinations are explored with friends, that is just the cherry on top. So, if you’re looking for some inspiration to plan a trip with your BFFs, here’s some for you – Bollywood buddies who love going on trips together!

No matter where you are, we’re sure you get your dose of celebrity gossip. Whether it be social media pages of these celebrities, news channels, newspapers or lifestyle websites, all sources share pictures of celebrities at the airport ready to board a flight or while they are shooting for upcoming films.

Not just that, we have seen many strong friendships in Bollywood among celebrities, who are often seen dining out, stepping into the gym or travelling together. If these celebrities are among those who give you strong #friendshipgoals, check out the travel destinations as a gang they have been to. Who knows, this might just inspire you to take the much-needed vacation with your gang!

Bollywood BFFs who love to travel together

Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi and Sara fashioned a strong friendship during the lockdown, and are now often papped together working out and simply travelling together. And if the duo’s trip to Kedarnath is anything to go by, the two love some adventure!

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif with their gang of friends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Among the hottest couples of B-Town, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been sending fans in a tizzy ever since they got married in December last year. Apart from sharing loved-up pictures with each other, the duo also goes on a lot of trips. They travel with their friends and loved ones, and Katrina’s recent birthday getaway to the Maldives, complete with Vicky, his brother Sunny, Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, Angira Dhir-Anand Tiwari, Sharvari, and many others among their close ones, is a testament to the strong bonds they’ve forged within the industry.

Kunal Kemmu-Ishaan Khatter-Shahid Kapoor-Suved Lohia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

The four, along with Raja Krishna Menon, went on a biking trip across Europe earlier this year. These boys are known for their love for adventure and all things travel, and are also seen travelling with their families or alone. However, the gang also took a trip earlier in 2019, reaffirming that friends who travel together, stay together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Amrita Arora Ladak-Karisma Kapoor-Natasha Poonawalla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

These Bollywood buddies love to travel, and are often seen vacationing together. Recently, Karisma and Kareena caught up with buddies Amrita and Natasha, and the only one missing from this super glam vacation was their buddy and actor Malaika Arora.

Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez and others

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse has a fanbase of his own, as this is the place the actor visits often to unwind. Be it birthdays or other celebrations, or just chill sessions with his loved ones, this is where the actor often visits. And among the Bollywood celebs who travelled here with him to be away from the bustling cities (and to spend some quiet time amid nature) was Jacqueline Fernandez, who shared photos and videos of exploring the farm and her workout sessions from the place.

Waheeda Rehman-Helen-Asha Parekh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj.garg)

The three veteran actors have given major friendship goals for years now. And their travels together are proof that age is nothing but a number! Years ago, the three embarked on a Scandinavian vacation together. And last year, the three went on an adventurous sojourn to the Andamans, proving that to travel, you only need to be young at heart!

Neelam Kothari Soni-Bhavana Panday-Maheep Kapoor-Seema Sajdeh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema Kiran Sajdeh (@seemakiransajdeh)

If you’ve watched Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, you must be as mesmerised by their super luxe Doha trip as we are. The four friends – Neelam, Seema, Bhavana and Maheep – are huge supporters of each others’ works, and are seen cheering their friends on more often than not. And they also go on travels together whenever possible, setting friendship goals not just for our mums but the younger generations alike!

