12 timeless Bollywood Friendship Day movies to watch with your BFF

Even though most of the Hindi film industry is driven by action and romance movies, friendship has always been an interesting theme for the industry. These Bollywood Friendship Day movies are just what you need on your movie date with your BFF.

As Friendship Day is just around the corner, regardless of what your plans are with your gang, nothing can beat the joy of curling up in a room and having a movie marathon. Thinking of which movies to watch? There’s plenty of Friendship Day movies to watch, thanks to Bollywood. We have charted out the best of them, so you don’t have to. Let’s take a look.

Bollywood Friendship Day movies to watch with your BFF

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Thanks to Zoya Akhtar, this Friendship Day movie has hit all the right notes. From taking care of your travel playlist, to portraying real issues between real friends, and male characters written by a female writer- this movie has just the right amount of everything. The chemistry and friendship between Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar is refreshing and only Zoya Akhtar could have pulled it off.

Dostana

Clearly ahead of its time, this was Bollywood’s first comic attempt at homosexuality. Even though the protagonists were just pretending to be gay, the movie was lauded for its bravery. But what most people is this is a movie about the friendship between three people and always having each other’s backs.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na

This movie romanticised an entire generation of friendships turning into cutesy love stories. It was a fun and simple rom-com between two best friends who ultimately fall in love and end up together. This Friendship Day will not be complete without this movie.

Rang De Basanti

Back in the day when Bollywood made good movies, this was another movie that was ahead of its time that foresaw the future of the nation too. But this university-turned-political drama was fuelled by unadulterated friendship, friends who would even kill for each other. Rang De Basanti is a timeless legend and one of the best Friendship Day movies to watch with your friends.

Queen

Yes, this is a movie about a woman breaking moulds and learning to fly. But what a lot of people miss is that it was a bunch of friends who helped her do that. A woman who sets alone on her honeymoon after being dumped by her would-be husband right before the wedding who then makes friends in the most unusual places. Rani finds a bunch of friends on her honeymoon-turned-solo trip who help her see her true worth.

Veere di Wedding

While Bollywood has always downplayed female friendships, this movie glorified it to the extent where the friendship was the protagonist of this movie. If you re looking for something to watch with your girl gang, look no further. This is one of the most fun Bollywood Friendship Day movies out there.

Sholay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sholay official (@sholaythemovie)

If you want to go the old school way this Friendship Day, why not choose a Friendship Day movie from the golden era of Bollywood? Sholay is a lot of things, but at the heart of it, it is a movie about friendship. Jai and Veeru’s friendship is as iconic as the movie itself and is something that has stayed with us for generations.

3 Idiots

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨_Aakash negi_✨ (@aakashrawat375)

Rancho, Raju and Farhan are iconic trio. A nightmare for professors, getting thrown out of classes, parents being called, flunking papers together, but never leaving each other’s back. This was a friendship that was relatable to everyone, which is what makes this movie so iconic.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

A movie that immortalised “Pyaar dosti hai” can’t not be on this list of Friendship Day movies. Rahul, Anjali and Tina changed our dynamics and definition of friendships forever and we have been stuck on that ever since. Revisiting childhood days with this movie on friendship and love is the foolproof way to spend Friendship Day.

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Another Dharma movie on the list, but for a completely contradictory reason. This was an underrated movie that showed us that not all friendships have to end up in romances and some friendships are for life!

Cocktail

The movie that changed Deepika Padukone’s career graph, there’s no one who could have played Veronica better. But this movie is about Veronica and Meera and the friendship of two polar opposites.

Chillar Party

Do you agree that childhood friendships in school are the best thing to happen to anyone? This movie is proof. A small film that is all hearts, this movie is about the innocence, honesty and purity of friendship between a bunch of kids. This will remind you of the time when life was really simple.

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/Zindagi na milegi dobara FC, Hero Image: Courtesy screenshot