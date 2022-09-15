Nostalgia alert: ’90s Bollywood movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar

The 1990s was a decade that gave us some memorable movies and many superstars. Who can forget Shah Rukh Khan’s two sides we saw in 90s Bollywood movies, from negative roles in Baazigar, Darr and Anjaam to becoming the ‘King of romance’ in the likes of Dil To Pagal hai and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge. The pairing of Kajol and SRK became a hit, along with numerous dialogues (remember bade bade deshon me aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain, senorita!) and evergreen songs.

Acting legend Amitabh Bachchan carried on giving blockbusters like Agneepath, with many other actors cementing their names in Bollywood history. Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped into movies in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar and her Hindi film debut was Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. While Madhuri Dixit started acting in the 80s, she found immense success in the ’90s. Other prominent stars of the 90s Bollywood movies are Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Sridevi, Manisha Koirala, Sunny Deol, Karisma Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Ajay Devgn, Tabu and many others.

The ’90s Bollywood movies also introduced the audience to many unforgettable fashion trends. From SRK’s sweater on the shoulders in Pardes to Madhuri Dixit’s suits in Dil To Pagal Hai and Rani Mukherjee’s mini skirts in Kuch Kuch Hota hai, there were many styles copied by fans.

So, when nostalgia hit us, we searched through OTT platforms like Netflix to find some of the most famous movies from the 1990s to take a trip down the memory lane.

‘90s Bollywood movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar