Nostalgia alert: ’90s Bollywood movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar

The 1990s was a decade that gave us some memorable movies and many superstars. Who can forget Shah Rukh Khan’s two sides we saw in 90s Bollywood movies, from negative roles in Baazigar, Darr and Anjaam to becoming the ‘King of romance’ in the likes of Dil To Pagal hai and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge. The pairing of Kajol and SRK became a hit, along with numerous dialogues (remember bade bade deshon me aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain, senorita!) and evergreen songs.
Acting legend Amitabh Bachchan carried on giving blockbusters like Agneepath, with many other actors cementing their names in Bollywood history. Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped into movies in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar and her Hindi film debut was Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. While Madhuri Dixit started acting in the 80s, she found immense success in the ’90s. Other prominent stars of the 90s Bollywood movies are Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Sridevi, Manisha Koirala, Sunny Deol, Karisma Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Ajay Devgn, Tabu and many others.
The ’90s Bollywood movies also introduced the audience to many unforgettable fashion trends. From SRK’s sweater on the shoulders in Pardes to Madhuri Dixit’s suits in Dil To Pagal Hai and Rani Mukherjee’s mini skirts in Kuch Kuch Hota hai, there were many styles copied by fans.
So, when nostalgia hit us, we searched through OTT platforms like Netflix to find some of the most famous movies from the 1990s to take a trip down the memory lane.
‘90s Bollywood movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Agneepath (1990)
- Lamhe (1991)
- Hum (1991)
- Deewana (1992)
- Chamatkar (1992)
- Damini (1993)
- Darr (1993)
- Gumrah (1993)
- Baazigar (1993)
- Khalnayak (1993)
- Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)
- 1942: A Love Story (1994)
- Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
- Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! (1994)
- Bandit Queen (1994)
- Diwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge (1995)
- Trimurti (1995)
- Hero No. 1 (1997)
- Ishq (1997)
- Ziddi (1997)
- Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)
- Pardes (1997)
- Virasat (1997)
- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
- Hum Saath - Saath Hain (1999)
- Vaastav (1999)
- Taal (1999)
- Sooryavansham (1999)
Named after a Harivansh Rai Bachchan poem, Agneepath is a tale of a son choosing the life of crime to avenge his father’s death by lynching. Amitabh Bachchan plays the lead role of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan. While the movie was not a Box Office success at the time, today it is a part of cult action-thriller movies’ list.
It’s one of the cliched classic romance dramas presented by none other than Yash Chopra. With Sridevi and Anil Kapoor at the helm, Lamhe makes for a one of easy-breezy watch.
With a mighty stellar cast to its power, Hum is one of the most acclaimed films of the ‘90s era. It’s another action-crime drama which will keep you hooked to till the very end.
We are thankful to this movie for bringing Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen. Rich young man, Raja (SRK) falls in love with a widow, Kajal (Divya Bharti), and goes on to pursue her to marry him. Thought to be dead, Kajal’s first husband, Ravi (Rishi Kapoor), returns and finds out how things have changed and ends up sacrificing his life to save his family from a greedy uncle.
One of the earliest movies from SRK’s filmography, Chamatkar is a tale of a cricket coach and how he turns a team of duds into winners. With some help from a ghost.
While Damini (Meenakshi Sheshadri) fights against the societal injustices in this crime-drama, the rich and powerful try to shut her down in whatever way possible. Actors Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri star in supporting roles. Damini went on to become one of the best movies of the ’90s with a woman in a central role.
Another Shah Rukh Khan-starrer which is unmissable. K-K-K-Kiran was a rage, ain’t it? The film, also starring Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol, cemented Shah Rukh’s calibre in portraying negative roles.
Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Gumrah is the story of Roshni (Sridevi) who is wrongly accused of drug possession and arrested on her trip to Hong Kong. Jaggu (Sanjay Dutt) is in love with her and tries to help her return to India.
This is the first movie where we see a lovable SRK in a negative role. Baazigar is one of the early Abbas-Mustan romantic action-thrillers which keeps you on the edge of your seat with its story line revolving around Ajay Sharma’s (Shah Rukh Khan) revenge against a rich businessman who wronged his family. Also stars Kajol, Shilpa Shetty and Rakhi in pivotal roles.
Who remembers Sanjay Dutt’s lustrous locks from this movie? This crime-action thriller, by Subhash Ghai, had Dutt and Madhuri Dixit sharing the screen and we’re not complaining at all. The chase, the chemistry and the clandestine plot has the viewers hooked on to it for better. And who can forget the controversial number “choli ke peeche kya.”
This movie had us sympathising with a character, Sunil (played by SRK), who tries to break up a relationship and tricks his family. With what Sunil does we should have disliked him but in the end he ends up winning everyone over. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is a simple story of unrequited love and redemption.
During British rule two people, one from the family of revolutionaries and the other is the daughter of a British employee, fall in love. How they overcome the atrocities of the rulers and reunite is what makes this story a must-watch. Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala play the lead roles.
A hit slapstick comedy of the 90s featuring the biggest of Bollywood stars is now hailed as a cult film today. Andaz Apna Apna‘s dialogues are downright popular and continue inspiring memes till date. This comedy of errors is also famous for its portrayal of friendship, romance and witty drama. Tune into this flick any day and we promise it’ll be a laughter riot.
Sooraj Barjatya, the king of family dramas, brings you a big fat wedding, 14 soundtracks, a love story for the ages and a dog in an important role. I’m sure most of you have danced to “Joote dedo, paise le lo…” at some wedding or the other. Salman Khan plays Prem and Madhuri Dixit is Nisha.
One of the most controversial Bollywood films, Bandit Queen is a fictionalised account of the-then outlaw Phoolan Devi’s life. Initially, Devi did not support the movie on the basis of inaccuracy of incidents depicted and exploitation of her sexual privacy. It received many positive reviews from critics and went on to become one of Shekhar Kapoor’s most talked about films.
Romance and sheer drama – that is what best describes this film. It rightfully earned Shah Rukh Khan the title of ‘King of Romance’ and Kajol as the quintessential Indian damsel. With breath-taking locales, passionate numbers and an awesome chemistry between the lead actors, this film is one of the must-watch ’90s Bollywood movies.
Three of the biggest Bollywood stars, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan came together for this action-drama film in the ‘90s. The story revolves around a mother who was wrongly accused and imprisoned who later hopes that her three sons would avenge her accuser.
Every ‘90s kid must’ve danced to the tunes of Govinda – the comedy king of Bollywood. All the movies with the title No. 1 had Govinda playing the lead. It also had Karishma Kapoor playing the lead actress. One cannot deny that they enjoyed dancing to ‘Kahin disco mein jaayein’ and ‘Ankhiyon se goli maare’ in the ‘90s. In fact, one of his songs ‘Tumsa koi pyaara’ is now trending on Instagram reels. Need we more say about what a superstar Govinda was.
Another blockbuster from the ‘90s – this romantic action-comedy film shows how love conquers everything. Love doesn’t differentiate between rich and poor or caste or creed for that matter, but true love does have its own set of challenges and this movie essays just that.
Starring Bobby Deol and Raveen Tandon, Ziddi is about a man who saves a chief minister from getting assassinated. Bobby Deol plays the character of a ruthless man who takes severe measures to punish the culprits.
This Shah Rukh Khan- and Madhuri Dixit-starrer is rightly the OG in the dance-drama category long before ABCD and Street Dancer hit the big screen. The swoon-worthy musical dance drama had all the right elements – love triangle, passion, heartbreak, friendship et al.
This movie attempts to build a confluence of Indian and western culture. Set in rural India, Pardes then takes you to the U.S. where you’re introduced to swanky buildings, luxurious cars and a plush lifestyle of an NRI family. Shah Rukh and Mahima Chaudhury’s subtle romance is quite cute in this 90s Bollywood movie.
A son gives up his dreams, including the woman he loves, to help his family and their small village. Anil Kapoor is impressive as Shakti, who reluctantly stays back to sort out the feud, between his father and cousin brother, that has taken a violent turn.
Unrequited first love, friendship, death of a spouse, a child trying to find her father a partner and memorable songs, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has it all. It also gave some over-the-top ideas about college life. The famous jodi of SRK and Kajol portray best friends, Rahul and Anjali, in college. Rani Mukherjee is Tina, with whom Rahul falls in love.
Another Barjatya family drama on the list, the movie is all about “The family that eats together, stays together.” Watch the multi-starrer if you love big family gatherings, relationships and gossiping aunts who are there just create unnecessary tensions. You will also spot some pretty locations from Rajasthan.
Oh boy! Talk about Sanjay Dutt portraying a grey shade to perfection. Dutt was even nominated for the Filmfare Best Actor category for this film. On a side note, Vasstav is supposed to be loosely based on the life of real-life gangster Chhota Rajan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s beautiful innocence, Akshay Khanna’s charming looks and Anil Kapoor’s bohemian character in display made Taal one of the most iconic movies of the ’90s. With soulful songs, sung by music maestro Hariharan, Taal is a hidden gem for sure. Extra props for spotting Shahid Kapoor as a back-up dancer in the song “Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaawe”.
POV: You’re lazying on a Sunday afternoon and flipping through TV channels and voila you see Amitabh Bachchan on your screen in an action-drama. Sooryavansham has been a part of every 90s kids’ childhood. Senior Bachchan is seen essaying a double role of both the father and son in this family flick.