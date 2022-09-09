8 movies set in small towns that capture the feel of rural India like no other

Move over from the Swiss Alps and snow-clad mountains for dream sequences. New-age Bollywood is all about staying true to the roots and telling small and impactful stories from every corner of the country. These Bollywood movies set in small towns are all heart.

We still love to see chiffon sarees against the backdrop of picturesque locations and romantic numbers – that will always be good ol’ Bollywood for us 80s and 90s kids but Bollywood has evolved with time. Today we like to hear and watch stories that are more relatable. Of course, filmmakers have decoded this and in the last few years, we have seen quality content from smaller towns and rural India. Today we are charting out all the films that capture the essence of the small-towns in India.

A look at Bollywood movies set in small towns

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Set in the lanes and bylanes of UP’s Bareilly, this was an endearing love triangle, and an even more delightful story capturing the father-daughter bond. But the hero remains the town itself – Bareilly. The story revolves around a small town girl named ‘Bitti’ who doesn’t seem to fit in the society. The story ends on a sweet note with her finding true love.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Dowry, gender stereotypes and discrimination against women are the major themes around which this Bollywood movie is centered. Set in a small town, Badrinath Ki Dulhania shows how things are in the small towns and cities of India even in this century. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan effortlessly tell this tale.

Tanu Weds Manu

Who knew this quirky tale of Tanu and Manu would go on to become such a rage? The story of Tanu and Manu is set in the small town of Kanpur, a city that has a character of its own. Offering the charm of narrow lanes, street foods and desi love brewing, this is one of the best Bollywood movies set in a small town.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

The movie was revolutionary for so many reasons. First, it was Bhumi Pednekar’s debut and second Ayushmaan Khurrana was in his element. The movie which was set in the small town of Haridwar gave everyone an extra dose of nostalgia with its 90s set up, Kumar Sanu songs, tape recorders, flashy salwar kameez et all.

Masaan

Class difference, corruption, love and death, ghats of Varanasi, this movie had it all. And of course, Vicky Kaushal. But talking about Bollywood movies set in small towns, this is one movie that probably utilised its small-town premise the most and did complete justice to it.

Shuddh Desi Romance

All of us fell in love with the Gulabi city of Jaipur when the characters in the movie were falling in love and looking at the world through rose-tinted glasses. This movie was sure ahead of its time. And of course, who can forget actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s electrifying smile?

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Based on a true story, Toilet Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead and boy do they do justice to an extremely important issue prevailing in the society. The film sees Bhumi talking upfront and raising awareness regarding sanitation. The sad reality is that the theme of the story is still prevalent in so many parts of India.

Raanjhanaa

Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa became a cult film and rightly so as it beautifully portrays an unrequited love story set in the backdrop of a small town. From the ghats of Varanasi to the rickshaw and scooter rides, this is one film that captures the essence of small towns just right!

All Images: Courtesy Instagram