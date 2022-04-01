Bollywood pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor in a true Rishi Kapoor-style

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen just released on Amazon Prime Video. While the movie tugged just the right chords, Bollywood came together Om Shanti Om-style to pay Rishi Kapoor tribute.

In a 3-minute long video by the OTT platform, several Bollywood actors, including his family, came together to celebrate the legend that Rishi Kapoor was, his life and career, and danced to the iconic Om Shanti Om, the song that will forever be synonymous with him.

Rishi Kapoor’s tribute by Amazon Prime

Whether or not you were a Rishi Kapoor fan, this video will surely bring a smile to your face and make you beam with joy.

We can see several Bollywood actors in the video, including son Ranbir Kapoor, nephew Aadar Jain, niece Kareena Kapoor among family and other Tinseltown favourites like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Farhan Akhtar and Vicky Kaushal.

The ‘aww’ factor about this video, apart from the glimpses of Rishi Kapoor as Sharmaji, is that everyone’s dressed in the trademark bling suit that was a rage back in the day after Karz had released.

Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor shared the adorable video on her Instagram and as the video says, “When you truly live life, you live on.”

In an interview with Film Companion, Ranbir Kapoor revealed how while living in New York, Rishi Kapoor was really worried about whether he would ever get a chance to work in films again after his illness.

Sharmaji Namkeen was Rishi Kapoor’s last film, before passing away in 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Kapoor had shot the film for just six days when he was first diagnosed with cancer. After the diagnosis, he moved to New York for a year for his treatment, post which he was cancer-free and resumed shooting for the film. However, the recurrence of cancer within a few months had caused him to step back from the project. After he passed away, Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes and completed the film.