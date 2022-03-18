Songs to lavish Bollywood parties: Here’s how celebrities in India celebrate Holi

“Holi kab hai? Kab hai Holi? Kab?,” is one of the most popular dialogues from Bollywood as said by Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) while asking his gang about the festival of colours in the iconic film Sholay. This particular dialogue portrays the relationship between Holi and Bollywood quite well as this is one festival that adds a different meaning to Bollywood films, making the songs and scenes lively. And, to answer Gabbar, the festival of colours will be celebrated on 18 March, this year.

There is no denying that Holi and Bollywood go hand-in-hand. In many films, the festival plays a pivotal part in the plot through songs or scenes and its portrayal on the big screen always leaves a mark on the hearts of movie buffs.

Holi is celebrated in honour of Lord Krishna and the festival marks the triumph of good over evil. Keeping that in mind, Bollywood films have often used it in movies at critical stages to showcase the triumph of love overall or just to introduce the Holi anthem for that particular year.

Holi anthems have a long history in the country. From Mother India in 1957 to millennials’ favourite “Balam Pichkari,” people love grooving to these especially on Holi. Here are some songs that should definitely be a part of your Bollywood themed Holi celebration playlist.

Holi songs from Bollywood

Holi ke din dil khil jate hai (Sholay, 1975)

One of the most played songs during the Holi celebration is this track from Sholay that comes up right after Gabbar asks “Holi Kab Hai?”

The song beautifully captures the essence of the festival and shows Basanti (Hema Malini), Viru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), the lead characters of the film, along with natives of Ramgarh having the time of their lives as they sing, dance and play with gulaal.

Do me a favour let’s play Holi (Waqt: The Race Against Time, 2005)

Catchy beats, flying gulaal and fun lyrics, the song featuring Pooja (Priyanka Chopra) and Aditya (Akshay Kumar), has everything that is needed to make it a part of each year’s Bollywood themed Holi playlist.

Balam pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2013)

This song from the film Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani is all about having fun celebrating Holi with friends. The song is also a turning point as the personality of Naina (Deepika Padukone) changes and Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) sees her friend in a different light altogether.

Rang barse (Silsila, 1981)

Rang Barse is another iconic Holi song from the film Silsila and celebrations are incomplete without grooving to this classic number at least once. The Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Sanjeev Kumar song is extremely catchy and makes one want to shake a leg.

Hori khele Raghuveera (Baghban, 2003)

Baghban is a complete family entertainer, starring Amitabh Bachchan as Raj Malhotra and Hema Malini as his wife Pooja in pivotal roles. And this song is proof of the magic ‘Big B’ brings to the Holi songs on the big screen.

Aaj na chhodenge (Kati Patang, 1971)

Rajesh Khanna as Kamal and Asha Parekh as Madhu make this colourful song come alive on screen with evergreen lyrics and captivating beats and plays an important part in the story of Kati Patang.

Holi ayi re piya ji (Padmaavat, 2018)

This is one of the slow tracks that can be added to the Bollywood Holi playlist. The song that has been shot beautifully features Rani Padmaavati (Deepika Padukone) applying gulaal to her king Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) to commence the celebrations. This is one of the most romantic Holi numbers to have been shot in Bollywood.

Gori tu latth maar (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, 2017)

This Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar song captures the essence of Holi that is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh’s Barsana and Nandgaon. Lathmar Holi is celebrated for over a week where women dress up in traditional attires and deliberately but playfully hit their husbands with a lath (stick) while playing with colours. This ritual is people’s way of paying homage to Lord Krishna and Radha.

Lahu muh lag gaya (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, 2013)

Ram Leela brought Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh together not just on screen but in real life too. The sizzling chemistry between the two was evident in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

Badri ki dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhania, 2017)

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, gave one of the peppiest anthems for the festival of colours. The song is nothing short of colour-galore on screen with beats that are sure to make one groove instantly.

Holi aayi re Kanhai (Mother India, 1957)

The first-ever Indian film to be nominated for an Oscar also had a song dedicated to the festival of colours. The Nargis and Sunil Dutt-starrer shows the pure joy and fervour one experiences while celebrating this festival with family.

Famous Holi scenes in Bollywood movies

Mohabbatein (2000)

The powerful scene shows Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) applying tika to Narayan Shankar (Amitabh Bachchan) and is one of the most iconic scenes in the film. The scene shows Narayan Shankar, who is extremely strict about rules and set in his own ways, allowing students of Gurukul to celebrate the festival of colours on Raj’s request, signifying his acceptance to change and start afresh.

Darr (1993)

We have another famous Shah Rukh Khan scene and it is this particular Holi scene that gave the famed dialogue, ‘“I love you K-K-K Kiran,” to the fans. The scene shows Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), who is in love with Kiran (Juhi Chawla) and stalks her, enter her home covered in colour to play Holi and confess his love.

Padmaavat (2018)

Padmaavat was a marvel created by the combined efforts and hard work of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The festival of Holi plays a crucial part in the film. It shows two different sides – one is between Padukone and Kapoor where the two share a passionate moment and on the other side, it shows Khilji (Ranveer Singh) colouring his own face, who changes his strategy and instead chooses the option of diplomacy to win the war.

Raanjhanaa (2013)

The Aanand L Rai directorial captures the love story between Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) and Kundan (Dhanush), set in Varanasi. As they come from different religions, they go through different ups and downs, which is the essence of the film and the Holi sequence includes the famous song Tum Tak. It is the moment where the plot intensifies further.

Bollywood Holi parties

Bollywood’s celebration of the festival of colours is not just grand on the screen, but in real life as well. There are many celebrities who are known to host some of the most lavish Holi parties and other Bollywood stars join in to have a gala time. Here are some of the previously hosted parties that are still remembered:

Isha Ambani’s 2020 party

Isha Ambani threw a Holi party which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Anusha Dandekar among others.

Azmi-Akhtar Holi celebrations

Woh bhi kya din thay! Throwback picture at Janki Kutir . The number of messages I’ve got that Holi is associated with my parents home in Janki Kutir and it’s being missed this year..Holi Mubarak sabko. Sabr karo latenge woh din pic.twitter.com/RRFZhNHByw — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 29, 2021

Throwback picture-Holi in #Janki Kutir tradition -started by Abba decades ago which we honor to date. Holi Mubarak sabko a ki baar na sahi agali baar sahi .. pic.twitter.com/SdG7wfBWwB — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 29, 2021



Shabana Azmi has been continuing the tradition of hosting Holi parties that her father started many years ago. The actor was not able to host a bash last year due to the pandemic, however, things might be different this year.

Ranveer Singh’s 2018 party for Pharrell Williams

The Gunday actor threw a Holi bash that had the multiple Grammy winner Pharrell Williams in attendance. Williams was seen having a fun time while playing with colours. Ananya Panday and Anusha Dandekar were also spotted there.

Holi at RK Studios

Parties hosted in the past at the RK Studios are still famous. Every year, Amitabh Bachchan takes his fans down memory lane to share snippets from these celebrations.

Special mention: Priyanka Chopra takes Holi to Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra, who recently made headlines with her Diwali party in Los Angeles, has been introducing her Hollywood friends to the Indian festivals for quite some time. The actor attended The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017 and played Holi and drank thandai with the host.