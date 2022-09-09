Brahmastra reviews are out; this is what netizens and critics are saying on Twitter

Unless you were living in a cave, it was impossible to miss all the hoopla around Brahmastra. The magnum opus finally released on September 9 and the early reviews of the multi-starrer movie are out.

Touted to be one of the biggest films of the year, Brashmastra has been in the news now for longer than we can remember. Controversies, the long process of making it, the journey of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s dating rumours to the couple expecting their first child now, the film has been through multiple timelines. And now it has finally released and netizens have given their verdict.

Brahmastra reviews on Twitter

The box-office lull that Bollywood has been seeing post-pandemic had started to become somewhat of a worry to the fraternity. But thanks to Brahmastra’s massive advance bookings, it looks like Bollywood has got a breather amidst the dry spell.

But only if advance bookings could decide the fate of a film. Wishful thinking, right? It all comes down to the main judge and jury when it comes to a film’s performance – that’s the audience. And they have spoken. Twitter is abuzz with reviews from people all across the country. Let’s take a look at what the critics and the audience reviewing Brahmastra have to say.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva absolutely blew me away. My first experience with a Bollywood movie and this has me all in. It feels very Avengers/Marvel and the 2 hour and 40 minute runtime actually flew by. Packed with action and gorgeous visuals, it's a must watch! #Brahmastra

#Brahmastra / @BrahmastraFilm is a wildly entertaining jump start to a planned trilogy. Western cinematic influences readily comingle with pure Bollywood spectacle. Alia Bhatt is luminous & Ranbir Kapoor is charismatic.

#Brahmastra Misses The Target. You had all the Astras (money, starcast, vfx…) to make this a great cinematic experience except for Scriptastra. #BrahmastraReview

#Brahmastra has all the ingredients of a massive event film!

Pros – Short but powerful cameo of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Top notch visuals & VFX(best in Indian cinema), Action sets & BGM, Pre interval & climax scene!

Do watch it in theatre in 3D, you won't be disappointed!

— Zalzala 🔥 (@SRKZalzala) September 9, 2022

#Brahmastra for me is a visual spectacle.. Well written.. Well directed.. Bas dialogues cringy feel hote hain.. But overall it's something you need to experience in theaters.. The music,the story,the VFX.. Everything delivers.. Ab humko part 2 chahiye.

While watching #Brahmastra not a single person in theatre left the film in between, there were whistles, clap overall It was a Fun Ride, I am just shocked to see Taran ji Tweet, I have huge love & respect for Taran ji but here I don't agree with his word "Disappointing"

Just watched #brahmastra Go and watch it on the BIGGEST screen possible ASAP. The visual spectacle, the thrills, the starry cameos… I am not even exaggerating. We need a 2nd part so please watch this one!

Claps all around, people are proud that we now have this kind of film in bollywood truly a visually cinematic experience ever!! #Brahmāstra will do wonders at box office for sure

Ayan Mukerji take a bow ! The fire of Brahmastra is truly magical n spectacular. Made in India VFX is a winner in every scene. Ranbir- Alia play their parts well, Mouni is excellent as the nemesis and that SRK cameo just paisa vasool! #Brahmastra

Finally watched the movie. Not expected the worst level of screenplay. The story is not up to mark. The only best thing in the movie is SRK's cameo. The run time could have been trimmed 20-25 minutes. Rating- 1 ⭐/ 5 ⭐ #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #BrahmastraReview #Brahmastra

Biggest Weakness of #Brahmastra 1- Limited role of Amitabh Bachchan 2- Film needed 30 mins trimming Overall 3 – Few characters wasted 4- Little Weak 2nd half (Initial 30 mins) #BrahmastraReview

As you see, Brahmastra is getting quite some mixed reactions from netizens. While we can’t really say what will be the outcome at the box office right now, you may catch the movie over the weekend and decide for yourself.