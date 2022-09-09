facebook
Brahmastra reviews are out; this is what netizens and critics are saying on Twitter
09 Sep 2022

Brahmastra reviews are out; this is what netizens and critics are saying on Twitter

Sreetama Basu

Unless you were living in a cave, it was impossible to miss all the hoopla around Brahmastra. The magnum opus finally released on September 9 and the early reviews of the multi-starrer movie are out.

Touted to be one of the biggest films of the year, Brashmastra has been in the news now for longer than we can remember. Controversies, the long process of making it, the journey of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s dating rumours to the couple expecting their first child now, the film has been through multiple timelines. And now it has finally released and netizens have given their verdict.

Brahmastra reviews on Twitter

The box-office lull that Bollywood has been seeing post-pandemic had started to become somewhat of a worry to the fraternity. But thanks to Brahmastra’s massive advance bookings, it looks like Bollywood has got a breather amidst the dry spell.

But only if advance bookings could decide the fate of a film. Wishful thinking, right? It all comes down to the main judge and jury when it comes to a film’s performance – that’s the audience. And they have spoken. Twitter is abuzz with reviews from people all across the country. Let’s take a look at what the critics and the audience reviewing Brahmastra have to say.

#Brahmastra has all the ingredients of a massive event film!

Pros – Short but powerful cameo of @iamsrk, Ranbir Kapoor, Top notch visuals & VFX(best in Indian cinema), Action sets & BGM, Pre interval & climax scene!

Do watch it in theatre in 3D, you won’t be disappointed! pic.twitter.com/5zkSbUQctO

— Zalzala 🔥 (@SRKZalzala) September 9, 2022

As you see, Brahmastra is getting quite some mixed reactions from netizens. While we can’t really say what will be the outcome at the box office right now, you may catch the movie over the weekend and decide for yourself.

Sreetama Basu
Sreetama Basu
