‘Brahmastra’ teaser: Bollywood takes the sci-fi route in this Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer

The much-awaited sci-fi drama Brahmastra teaser is finally out after what feels like ages, and it packs in a lot of power, just like fans expected.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, the teaser for the movie was launched at a grand event in Delhi yesterday. Helmed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Karan Johar, this highly anticipated film finally releases on September 9, 2022.

What is the Brahmastra teaser all about?

The moment the teaser starts, it unravels a lot of mystery, and at the same time, creates new questions. To get answers to everything, we would probably have to wait till September 9.

Spanning over a minute, the teaser starts with a dialogue between Ranbir and Alia’s characters, Shiva and Isha, where Shiva can sense some mystical changes happening in the world. In the next few seconds, we see a well-sculpted Ranbir Kapoor emerge from the fire, holding a ‘trishul’ forged from the fire as well.

On Wednesday, everyone related to the film, starting from Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt and even Amitabh Bachchan, took to Instagram to share the teaser and poster of Brahmastra on their respective handles.

Titled ‘Part One’, even though we get to hear Alia Bhatt in the Brahmastra teaser, we don’t get to see her. After several delays of its own, the film also had to bear the brunt of two lockdowns, which led to further delay.

What do we know about the Brahmastra cast?

With a star-studded cast, we already know that Brahmastra is going to be one of the biggest movies of the coming year. The movie that gave us the real-life couple Ranbir and Alia also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the superstar from down South Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram