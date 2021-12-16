Home > Culture > Entertainment > ‘Brahmastra’ teaser: Bollywood takes the sci-fi route in this Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer
‘Brahmastra’ teaser: Bollywood takes the sci-fi route in this Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer
Culture
16 Dec 2021 12:00 PM

‘Brahmastra’ teaser: Bollywood takes the sci-fi route in this Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer

Sreetama Basu
‘Brahmastra’ teaser: Bollywood takes the sci-fi route in this Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer
Culture
‘Brahmastra’ teaser: Bollywood takes the sci-fi route in this Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer

The much-awaited sci-fi drama Brahmastra teaser is finally out after what feels like ages, and it packs in a lot of power, just like fans expected.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, the teaser for the movie was launched at a grand event in Delhi yesterday. Helmed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Karan Johar, this highly anticipated film finally releases on September 9, 2022.

What is the Brahmastra teaser all about?

The moment the teaser starts, it unravels a lot of mystery, and at the same time, creates new questions. To get answers to everything, we would probably have to wait till September 9.

Spanning over a minute, the teaser starts with a dialogue between Ranbir and Alia’s characters, Shiva and Isha, where Shiva can sense some mystical changes happening in the world. In the next few seconds, we see a well-sculpted Ranbir Kapoor emerge from the fire, holding a ‘trishul’ forged from the fire as well.

On Wednesday, everyone related to the film, starting from Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt and even Amitabh Bachchan, took to Instagram to share the teaser and poster of Brahmastra on their respective handles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Titled ‘Part One’, even though we get to hear Alia Bhatt in the Brahmastra teaser, we don’t get to see her. After several delays of its own, the film also had to bear the brunt of two lockdowns, which led to further delay.

What do we know about the Brahmastra cast?

Brahmastra teaser
Brahmastra cast with superstar Nagarjuna. Image: Courtesy Instagram/akkineninagarjuna7

With a star-studded cast, we already know that Brahmastra is going to be one of the biggest movies of the coming year. The movie that gave us the real-life couple Ranbir and Alia also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the superstar from down South Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram

Karan Johar Mouni Roy Amitabh Bachchan Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra
Sreetama Basu

A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Movies Entertainment Culture Food Dining Style
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia