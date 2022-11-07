Watch these Brendan Fraser movies before ‘The Whale’ releases

Brendan Fraser has been the talk of the town through 2022 with The Whale becoming one of the most acclaimed movies in his career. The film has been received very well by critics, with particular praise coming Fraser’s way.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale is a psychological drama about Charlie, a gay English teacher weighing 272 kg who wishes to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Fraser plays Charlie while his daughter’s role is played by Stranger Things (2016– ) star Sadie Sink.

The film had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on 4 September 2022. It received a six-minute standing ovation.

A video of Fraser becoming visibly emotional as critics and fans applauded him went viral on social media. Even Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, took to Twitter to shower effusive praise on Fraser.

Man this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan. He supported me coming into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career. Rooting for all your success brother and congrats to my bud Darren Aronofsky. #TheWhale 👏🏾 https://t.co/SNBLPHHmEZ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 4, 2022

Because of his performance in The Whale and the overall appreciation the film has received, many believe that Fraser now has a sure chance of earning an Academy Award nomination — the first of his career — in 2023.

But where did Brendan Fraser disappear?

Fraser’s personal life is itself like the plot of a movie. He made his cinematic debut with the film Dogfight (1991), which starred Lili Taylor and River Phoenix — the older brother of Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix. His role was simply credited as Sailor #1.

Encino Man (1992), his next theatrical release, turned Fraser into a star. He played a caveman who is freed from a block of ice in the modern world and goes on a hilarious adventure. Though critically panned, the film was a major box-office success.

Fraser quickly became one of the top Hollywood actors in the 1990s and, as a result, one of the highest-paid actors of his time. However, his career started going downhill in the mid-2000s, and he almost disappeared from the spotlight in the 2010s.

Part of this was because of the injuries he suffered on the set of The Mummy (1999-2008) franchise.

“By the time I did the third Mummy picture in China [in 2008], I was put together with tape and ice — I was building an exoskeleton for myself daily,” he told GQ magazine in 2018.

In the famous tell-all interview, he said that health-related problems such as partial knee replacement and damage to his vocal cords among other issues forced him to visit hospitals for almost seven years.

In the same interview, Fraser accused Philip Berk, the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organisation behind the Golden Globes, of sexually assaulting him in 2003. Fraser said that the incident pushed him into depression and that he felt as if the HFPA blacklisted him.

“I don’t know if this curried disfavor with the group, with the HFPA. But the silence was deafening,” he said, adding that he was rarely invited back to the Globes after 2003.

Personal struggles added to Fraser’s plight. The Canadian-American actor and his wife Afton Smith got divorced in 2007, and Fraser lost his mother in 2016 — an incident that was behind his sad appearance when he appeared for his first interview in years on AOL’s BUILD series.

“I buried my mom. I think I was in mourning, and I didn’t know what that meant,” he told GQ.

Between these years, his big screen career took a backseat, and he was no longer the face of blockbusters like he once was.

Yet, Fraser managed to keep himself busy with low-budget movies. Alongside, he tried to transition into TV, with noteworthy performances in the miniseries Texas Rising (2015) and season 3 of Showtime’s The Affair (2016-2017).

After playing Nathan Fowler in season 1 of the thriller series Condor (2018), Fraser did a string of forgettable films, including the Indian crime drama Line of Descent (2019).

In early 2019, he started appearing as Cliff Steele aka Robotman, one of the main roles, in the superhero series Doom Patrol — considered by many as one of the best Brendan Fraser movies or TV shows.

Fraser, who lends his voice to the character which is physically portrayed by Riley Shanahan, has been widely praised for the role. He has played the character in all three of its seasons and is set to reprise it in the fourth.

He was also set to play the supervillain Firefly in Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace as the titular superhero. The film was supposed to release later in 2022. But even though filming was completed and it was in the post-production stage, makers Warner Bros. cancelled Batgirl to the shock of fans.

