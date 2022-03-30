‘Bridgerton’ season 2 garners highest weekend viewing numbers, sets new records

The recently released season 2 of Bridgerton is already shattering records. The show has garnered the highest viewing time for any English-language series on Netflix in three days since its release and is currently at the second-highest spot in the list of most matched shows in the first three days irrespective of the language.

This season is based on the second book from the series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, and focuses on the story of the eldest child of the Bridgerton family — Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his search for love. The story revolves around the relationship of Anthony, his fiancée Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) and her very protective elder sister Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), who eventually gets a little too close to the Viscount.

Bridgerton season 2 breaks viewing records

The Regency-era show, whose second season released on 25 March 2022, has made a strong spot for itself in the top 10 list of 92 out of the 93 countries on Netflix. Japan was the only country where the second season did not find a lot of followers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, season 2 of Bridgerton garnered 193 million hours of viewing time across the world.

This made the romantic drama the most viewed English-language show in the first three days. Money Heist’s season 5 is the only series that has accumulated a total viewing time of 201.9 million hours making it the most-watched show in the first three days.

The release of Bridgerton season 2 also positively affected the amassed viewing time of season 1 of the show and increased it by 32.3 million hours. Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton season 1 and Inventing Anna are already on the list of the top 10 most-watched English-language series on Netflix. Season 1 of the show takes the first spot with 625.49 million hours and Inventing Anna is on the fourth spot with 511.92 million hours.

Seems like the latest season of the show is set to enter the list soon. This ranking is based on the accumulated viewing hours of each show in the first 28 days.

Other record-holding Netflix shows and movies

The show that is currently leading the list of most-watched Netflix shows, irrespective of language, is Squid Game with 1.65 billion viewing hours in the first 28 days. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds and The Rock starrer Red Notice which released on 4 November 2021 has already claimed the top spot in the movie list with 364 million hours.

