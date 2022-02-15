Netflix releases trailer of ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 and confirms premiere date

Dear readers, Lady Whistledown will soon be back on our screens to give us all the gossip from the Ton.

Netflix dropped the trailer of Bridgerton season 2 on 14 February 2022 and confirmed the release date. The streaming giant revealed that the second season of the acclaimed series will begin airing from 25 March.

According to Netflix, season 2 of the show “tells the romance story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest for love”.

Bridgerton season 2: What we know

Season 2 appears to be promising even more sensation and fun. The new trailer of Bridgerton has the voice of Lady Whistledown speaking to her readers while a series of scenes featuring the main cast flash by.

“As the members of our town questioned my identity and means, this author has been doing but one thing, honing my skills. No, even better, I’ve been sharpening my knives,” Lady Whistledown says.

The scenes reveal how Lord Anthony Bridgerton is trying to find a suitable bride. He comes across Kate Sharma and her younger sister Edwina, who have arrived in London from India.

The official description says that Kate discovers the “true nature” of Anthony’s intentions when he tries to court Edwina. This makes Kate “do everything in her power to stop the union”, which only brings her closer to Lord Bridgerton.

The cast

Simone Ashley plays Kate Sharma while Charithra Chandran has been cast as her sister Edwina. Lady Mary Sharma, the mother of the two characters, is being played by Shelley Conn.

Among the new characters are Calam Lynch as Theo Sharpe, Rupert Young as Jack, and Rupert Evans as Edmund.

Like the previous season, the voice of Lady Whistledown, the gossip columnist, is Julie Andrews. Penelope Featherington, the real identity behind the character that was revealed in season 1, is played by Nicola Coughlan.

Jonathan Bailey returns as Lord Anthony Bridgerton. Other returning cast members include Luke Thompson as Benedict, Claudia Jessie as Eloise, and Luke Newton as Colin.

We also catch a glimpse of Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor. However, it was confirmed last year that Regé-Jean Page will not be returning in season 2 as Duke of Hasting.

More details

Bridgerton is set in the early 1800s England and is adapted from Julia Quinn’s novel series of the same name.

The eight-episode first season was met with critical acclaim and broke viewership ratings for Netflix until Korean survival drama Squid Game became the most-watched show on the platform. This is why the second season is one of the most anticipated shows of 2022.

Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen serve as executive producers of Bridgerton. Van Dusen is also the creator and showrunner.

The show will have two more seasons, both of which have been confirmed.

Catch up on season 1 here.

(Main and Featured images: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX/LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX – © 2022 Netflix, Inc./IMDb)