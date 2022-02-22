Britney Spears signs a US$ 15 million book deal for her tell-all memoir

Britney Spears is ready to shed light on her life, road to success, her estranged family and her battle with conservatorship in a tell-all memoir.

The “Toxic” singer has landed a mammoth USD 15 million deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster after a bidding war with multiple other houses who wanted the rights for the book.

Here’s all that we know so far

The deal and amount

Page Six confirmed the news first on 21 February, 2022 and the report suggests that the deal is one of the highests for a non-fiction book. It comes behind the one signed by the Obamas.

The publishing rights of the former US President and First Lady’s books were sold in 2017 for a reported sum of over USD 60 million. In 2001, Bill Clinton too signed a USD 15 million deal for his post-Presidential book titled My Life.

About the book

The announcement of the pop star’s book comes three months after her 13-year-long and arduous conservatorship battle against her father Jamie Spears ended in November 2021. However, the title of the book and other details are not yet known.

It also comes after her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears released her book titled Things I Should Have Said in January 2022. The several claims and accusations that were made in the book left Britney fuming and really agitated. While promoting her book on Good Morning America, Jamie Lynn spoke about a time when her sister had locked the two of them in a room with a knife while in another instance Britney “got in her face” during a confrontation.

The two Spears sisters got into an ugly public feud and Britney retaliated to Jamie Lynn’s comments with a series of Twitter posts sharing her feelings and views. She wrote, “The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behaviour was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time…so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???”

Planning to tell her side of the story

The “Criminal” singer, 40, has dropped hints on her Instagram account that she is ready to share her side of the story and how she faced “conservatorship abuse”. Recently she posted an image of a vintage typewriter and captioned it “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”

This was followed by another post where Britney shared a letter signed by Congressmen Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell, inviting her to share her story and speak about her life. The letter was dated 1 December, 2021 and congratulated the singer and her lawyer Mathew Rosengart for their victory.

The conservatorship battle

Britney Spears was under conservatorship by her father Jamie Spears from 2007. Later it surfaced that Britney was being illegally held under conservatorship even when she wanted to get out of it. This led to the rise of the #FreeBritney movement that grabbed global attention instantly.

In 2021, Britney appeared before a Los Angeles judge and gave her testimony. She shared how she did not have any financial control, was not allowed to marry her boyfriend and was also not permitted to get off birth control when she wanted a third child.

The judge removed her father from conservatorship in September 2021 and it was finally lifted in November 2021.

(Main and feature image: Courtesy Britney Spears/ @britneyspears/ Instagram)