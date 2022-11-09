BTS feat. Hindi songs: A combination that’ll bring out the inner dancer in you

BTS needs no introduction and that it is a global sensation is something of a known fact. BTS has a loyal fanbase in India as well and the desi ARMY celebrates the K-pop band members from time to time. While K-pop songs are already a rage, Indians can’t deny their unequivocal love for Bollywood music. So, the desi BTS fans wisecracked some unique creations celebrating their undeniable love for both the music genres. The result will blow you away since BTS performing to these hindi songs will leave you stunned.

From juxtaposing BTS’ choreography to Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen’s song Chunari Chunari from the film Biwi No. 1 to syncing Gangnam Style singer Psy’s dance steps to Main Khiladi Tu Anari song, desi fans’ creativity knows no bounds and boy are they hilarious.

BTS’ choreography clicks with the tunes, beats and lyrics of the song so well that one would wonder whether they composed the dance routine for the Bollywood song. In fact, an Instagram user commented, “Suddenly I forget the original song 😅… Cool 😍😍”. Here, take a look at this BTS hindi song and see for yourself.

BTS’ choreography syncs in perfectly with these Hindi songs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangeet (संगीत )🎧 (@sangeet_kalakars)

If doesn’t feel kosher, then have a look at this one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala (@jhunjhunastic)

All the 90’s kids know what a rage this song was, and we bet the rendition is so much better than the original. We’re sure Ekta Kapoor will agree to that.

In another edited clip which has been doing rounds on Instagram, the band members can be seen dancing to South film Pushpa’s Oo Antava song. Given how the dance composition looks, BTS sure can give Samantha Ruth Prabhu a run for the money. Don’t think so? Check out this quality video made by an Instagram user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

It almost seems as if they danced to Oo Antava song. Ain’t it?

Well, this is not the end. We have a few other unique creations by another Instagram user and we must say his inventiveness is nothing short of impressive. After all who could’ve thought one could see BTS jamming to Washing Powder Nirma, right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala (@jhunjhunastic)

From Galla Goodiyan to Drama Queen song, the lineup is just perfect for any desi BTS fan. Also, it’s not just Bollywood songs to which BTS’ choreography has been set and edited. For all those who have a thing for Haryanvi songs, fret not – there’s something for you as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala (@jhunjhunastic)

BTS sure enjoys a huge fan following and the ARMY loves its synchronised routines as much it loves its songs. And well fans would some day love to see them actually perform to Bollywood music for real, as of now one could enjoy these quirky edits. These sure serve as a guilty pleasure, doesn’t it?

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Instagram