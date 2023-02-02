BTS member J-Hope’s new Disney+ documentary to release in February

facebook
Culture
02 Feb 2023 02:30 PM

Jianne Soriano

BTS member J-Hope will be releasing his original documentary film titled j-hope IN THE BOX this February 17.

The documentary chronicles J-Hope’s journey as a soloist, capturing the creative process of his solo album Jack in the Box which highlights his passion and struggles as an artist.

BTS J-Hope’s documentary: Get a front row seat to witness his artistry

Fans can expect to see a different side to the artist through the exclusive behind the scenes footage. They can also retrace the multi-hyphenate artist’s footsteps during his 200-day creation process.

In addition to piecing together his solo work, BTS J-Hope’s documentary also takes viewers to his star-studded private listening party in South Korea all the way to his heart-pumping performance at the Lollapalooza headliner stage as the first Korean artist to do so.

Stay tuned for the global release

The trailer teases how J-Hope “came out of the box” to work on his solo album and answers the question “What kind of music does J-Hope make”. As creative director for Jack in the Box, J-Hope showcased his musical, conceptual, and visual abilities. The teaser trailer starts with J-Hope explaining why he started the project and then the scene shifts to behind-the-scenes footage.

Adding on to J-Hope’s solo venture, j-hope IN THE BOX will be released globally on Disney+ and the official fandom platform Weverse on February 17, 5 pm Korean Standard Time. Pre-order on Weverse is available from February 10.

The upcoming film is the latest in BTS’ number of documentaries and concert films including BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas and BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA.

Get your ARMY lightsticks ready for February 17!

Hero image: Courtesy Weverse

Jianne Soriano

An introvert at heart, Jianne expresses herself best through her writing. Her passion lies in covering food and dining, music and entertainment, and arts and culture. When she's not writing, you can find her visiting art exhibitions, watching movies or Korean dramas, or travelling solo.

 
