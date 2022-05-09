BTS reveals track list for part 1 of their anthology album ‘Proof’

World-famous boy band BTS revealed the first part of the track list from their upcoming anthology album Proof. The announcement was made on 9 May on the official Instagram account of the South Korean K-pop band.

Here’s all we know about part 1 of BTS’ anthology album Proof

An image of the track list of CD 1 from Proof was shared as a story on Instagram at midnight on 9 May KST (8 May at 8:30 pm IST). The image revealed the songs, their respective producers and the band members who have worked on the lyrics.

CD 1 will feature 19 songs, of which 17 are past hits by BTS. The 19th song “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” is one of the new releases by the band and the lead single of the album. This CD also features “Born Singer”, which is a version of American rapper J. Cole’s “Born Sinner.” BTS originally released this song in 2013.

More about Proof

The anthology album, which will release on 10 June 2022, comprises three CDs which will feature three new songs, including “Yet To Come”. The other two are yet to be revealed.

According to Proof’s promotion schedule shared by BigHit Music, the track lists of CD 2 and CD 3 will be revealed on 10 and 11 May, respectively, at midnight (KST), followed by concept photos and much more later in the month.

Before releasing the album, the band will share the official MV teaser for “Yet To Come” on 9 June at midnight KST on YouTube.

The schedule also shows an empty slot for 13 June 2022, which marks the anniversary of the boy band that consists of seven members — RM, Jungkook, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin and Suga.

(Main and feature Image Credit: bts.bighitofficial/Instaram)