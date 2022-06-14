Celebrity vacation pictures that will make you want to book flight tickets right now

Looks like the vacation season is on in Bollywoood and our favourite celebs are off to their favourite destinations to, well, just chill. These celebs vacation pictures are giving us major wanderlust.

Oh what we would not do to have a vacation and escape this heat! Well, while we are hustling our ways through life, these Bollywood celebs have switched on their vacay mode. From the regulars like Maldives, Paris and London, to Turkey and Denmark, get all of the world on your Insta feed. Good food, picturesque locations and a dedicated fashion wardrobe- holidaying is getting sexier by the day. We bring to you the best holiday pictures of your favourite celebrities, while we can only lower the AC temperature to 21 from 24.

Celebs vacation pictures that are giving us wanderlust goals

Anushka Sharma

The woman who literally revolutionised the idea of sunkissed pictures with her flawless sunkissed snaps and selfies is now giving us travel goals. Off to a romantic getaway in the Maldives with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, Anushka Sharma’s vacation pictures are full of fun, boho vibes. Only if we could fly off to the beach right now!

Janhvi Kapoor

Next on the list of celebs vacation pictures, we have Janhvi Kapoor. Working and vacationing, isn’t that the dream? After a dream vacation in France, Janhvi Kapoor is now in Berlin, shooting with Varun Dhawan. Lying on the grass with beautiful white flowers peeking through, what’s not to love? While she was off visiting cathedrals and sharing pictures from her hotel room’s balcony in Paris, her Berlin vacation kicked off by saying hello to the German city.

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood’s very own fashionista has kicked off the soon-to-be mama life with a gorgeous babymoon with her husband in Tuscany. Basking under the Tuscan sun, staying at the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, the stunning property, flaunting her baby bump and just living the best luxury life, Sonam is setting vacation goals like no other.

Gauri Khan

Tuscany is not the only place in Italy where you can find a Bollywood celeb holidaying. Gauri Khan, along with Shweta Nanda and her other friends are out and about in Rome, after holidaying in Milan. Sharing the Rome pictures on Instagram, Gauri khan captioned them as “Can’t get enough of Rome.” We second that!

Taapsee Pannu

If there’s one actress in Bollywood who knows how to do things differently, it’s Taapsee Pannu. Talking about celeb vacation pictures giving us mid-week blues, the Pink actress would definitely make it to the top of the list! Vacationing in Denmark, Taapsee has been sharing glimpses of her trip, meals and even the fennel tea with almonds.

Malaika Arora

Trust Malaika Arora to keep things sizzling, even when on a vacation. Malaiak turned up the heat, quite literally, with her vacation pictures from Turkey. From shopping to walking around the streets of Istanbul, looks like she had a blast! Only if celeb vacation pictures could transport us on a vacation to a dreamy location as well!

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram