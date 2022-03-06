Celebrating and streaming music by these women indie musicians this Women’s Day

Even with ever-expanding music genres, indie music has always been a favourite for its underrated and non-commercial factors. The women indie musicians have been doing a stellar job at taking this brand of music to new heights.

Indie music in India has always had its own niche and haven’t been overshadowed by mainstream music. These women indie musicians are taking the legacy of this genre ahead by making music that’s relevant and is true to its character. We’re celebrating this International Women’s Day via the music of these women indie musicians.

Women indie musicians we are streaming right now

Kolkata-based musician Suyasha Sengupta, aka Plastic Parvati, won the Toto Music Award in 2019, and that speaks volumes. Using sexuality and mental health as her theme, she is a no-holds-barred musician who is not afraid to put herself out there and musically express herself. Her debut album Songs about Lovers, produced by Miti Adhikari, was unabashed, brutally honest and loved by one and all.

Enjoy Enjaami, Rowdy Baby. Does it ring a bell? Meet Sri Lankan Tamil-Australian singer Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee, one of the few women indie musicians who are changing the course of indie music. Already holding a Filmfare Awards nomination for Best Singer, Dhee has been a regular in her step-father Santhosh Narayanan’s albums. But she has carved out a niche for herself and is one of the most celebrated artists in the indie music space. Enjoy Enjaami had crossed over 100 million views in less than a month on YouTube and became a rage!

Known as India’s Queen of the Blues, Tipriti Kharbangar’s Soulmate is a band that made indie blues famous in India. In fact, Anand Mahindra, the man behind the famous Mahindra Blues Festival, personally vouches for their contribution to the genre in India. At a time when metal and classic rock were the hearts of live music in the nation, Tipriti Kharbangar put on her undaunted armour and played blues and established this genre of music in India through her band.

With an in-depth knowledge of Carnatic music, lawyer turned musician Aditi Ramesh’s music draws inspiration from multiple places. Blending her roots of Carnatic music with blues, jazz, soul and R&B, Aditi Ramesh is all about breaking barriers. In fact, her single, Sambar Soul, merges R&B, soul, pop, jazz harmonies and Latin influences to give us a track that’s straight from the heart. Talk about not being pulled down by the weight of labels.

Sikkim-based singer-songwriter Anoushka Maskey made her debut album during the 2020 lockdown, and there’s been no stopping her since. Merging folk music and acoustic notes, Anoushka Maskey is one of the many women indie musicians who offer refreshing music. Things I Saw In A Dream, her debut album is all about finding joy in the little things in life. Her textured vocals of multiple layers add life to her soul-stirring music.

One of the few women indie musicians set apart from her contemporaries for reasons more than one, Hanita Bhambri is more than just her sweet, melodious voice. Not afraid to portray her vulnerability through her music, her songs have notes of both melancholy and hope. She gave up the labelled idea of the ‘good life’ and decided to follow her passion for music.

One of the women indie musicians with a potential for mass connection through her songs. Kamakshi Khanna’s music is a blend of diverse influences that range from RnB and Soul to Pop and Indie Folk. Her song Letters To Myself is all about taking journaling to a different level and emotional freeing of the souls. Kamakshi Khanna’s music is for the times when you want to do some self-reflection.

Folk-pop musician Anisha Uppal, aka Anisha AOD, is also a classical pianist, self-taught guitarist and poet. Laced with heartache and nostalgia, her music sounds like closure. Just like her, her music, too, is carefree and uninhibited. She is known for blending classical, soul and electronic sound with delicate and yet hard-hitting vocals.

In the age of auto-tune and programmable music, it is rare to find a singer-songwriter who tugs at your heartstrings. Aditi Dot. just happens to be one of them. This women indie musician is much more than this label. Her flawless piano skills only add to her soulful music, which tilts a little towards 1960s soul music. She names musicians like Aretha Franklin, Pink Martini, Ella Fitzgerald, Jack Johnson, Kaleo and Glass Animals as the inspiration behind her music.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram