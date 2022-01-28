Celebrities babies of 2022 and other celebs who are expecting soon

After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced they had quietly welcomed their first child (a baby girl) via surrogate, we look at other celebrities who welcomed babies in 2022.

Apart from these, other celebrities expecting babies soon include Kylie Jenner, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Bharti Singh, Kajal Aggrawal.

Celebrity baby list for 2022

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham officially welcomed her twins. The model and her husband Justin Ervin have a son named Isaac Menelik Giovanni. “Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy,” Graham shared this on her Instagram Story. Photos of the couple’s newborns have yet to be revealed.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have become parents! They welcomed their baby girl via surrogate this month. Chopra and Jonas expressed their joy with the news. They each wrote on Instagram, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.” Congratulations!

Michelle Kwan & Clay Pell

The Kwans have just welcomed a new addition to their family. The two-time Olympian gave birth to a baby girl named Kalista Belle Kwan earlier this month. She wrote on Instagram, “I’m overjoyed, and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan! I’ve always wanted to be a mom, and to me, she’s a perfect miracle.”

Yuvraj Sigh and Hazel Keech

Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech welcomed a baby boy into their family on Tuesday. They both shared this happy news on their Instagram accounts with their fans. Yuvi and Hazel also asked fans and media to respect their privacy as they begin their parenting journey.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk

Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates are now parents! During Gates’ long labour, she delivered a baby boy via emergency c-section in January. “My sweet baby is healthy. I am very blessed! We are officially home as a family!” Gates wrote on her Instagram. This is the couple’s first child.

Sharelle Rosado and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson

Sharelle Rosado, a luxury real estate broker, and NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson welcomed their fourth child together. They announced their pregnancy in August 2021. In a photo posted to his Instagram account, Johnson wrote, “Just delivered Serenity “Hurricane” Paula Johnson.”

Hero image: Courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram