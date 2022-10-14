Chhello Show review: India’s Oscar entry is emotionally rewarding, say netizens

From being nominated for Oscars 2023 to facing backlash globally for making the cut to Academy Awards race in place of S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, Academy Awards, Pan Nalin’s directorial Chhello Show, or the Last Film Show has been caught up in controversy off lately. The film has released in the theatres finally and the reviews are pouring in. While critics are hailing it as a gem of a movie, the audience’s reaction is yet to be gauged. Here’s to believing that the Chhello Show review will be riveting to say the least.

Starring Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta, in lead roles, Chhello Show takes us on a journey of a nine-year-old boy who is enamoured with the world of cinema. The flick is inspired by director Pan Nalin’s own memories of falling in love with the world of cinema as a child in rural Gujarat. The film chronicles a boy’s path to the magical world of lights, camera, and film projection room. Little to say that the kid is mesmerised with the art of filmmaking.

This coming-of-age drama is absolutely soul stirring and engaging or that’s what the critics feel. In case you aren’t convinced, take a look at the trailer once more.

Chhello Show reviews on Twitter

Absolutely loved watching this one. Writer-director @PanNalin celebrates film appreciation, nostalgia, and childhood in #ChhelloShow. If possible, try watching it on the big screen. https://t.co/EIGjBY3Bzu — shaurya_thapa (@DalaiThapa) October 14, 2022

With #ChhelloShow, filmmaker Pan Nalin is imploring his viewer to feel for cinema with as much suffering and hurt as he does. It’s a heartfelt appeal if a tad heavy-handed.https://t.co/XjyNiDdB2I — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) October 14, 2022

Saw #ChhelloShow last night.

Pan Nalin, dear friend & senior frm NID, has created an unmissable visual masterpiece. Go see it & laugh, cry & be enthralled as u live the magical powers of storytelling & cinema. On to the Oscars now! 👏🏼 @PanNalin,@DheerMomaya & @roykapurfilms pic.twitter.com/KAlCHGkbCR — Sonal Dabral 🎬🖋🎙 (@agracadabra) October 13, 2022

Chhello Show review: Bollywood in attendance

From Deepika Padukone to Kiara Ali Advani, Chhello Show screening saw several attendees from the film industry. In fact, Deepika showering love on the lead child actor of the film went viral. While all the child artists in the film have given an enthralling performance there’s one child actor who couldn’t live to see the glory of his film on the big screen. For those who don’t have an inkling about what we’re talking, it is about child artist Rahul Koli. The 10-year-old who was a part of this heartwarming drama succumbed to death on October 2 after battling leukemia.

Ticket price

In a bid to get the audience’s attention, the film sold tickets for Rs 95 for opening night shows on October 13. For the unversed, footfall increased on National Cinema Day last month when tickets were priced at Rs 75. A record 6.5 million people thronged to the cinema halls.

Conclusion

With the release of the film, a lot of questions which the audience had might be answered and the perception might change or at least so the makers of the film would like to believe, I’m sure. Head to the theatres and adjudge it for yourself as now the film has released for the audience. Who knows, you might like the Indian critics’ choice for Oscars.

Hero Image: Courtesy IMDb; Featured Image: Courtesy Twitter