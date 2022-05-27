Say hello to nostalgia with these 7 childhood shows that should make a comeback

In this era of modern television with bizarre content, the only target audience is high TRPs. Those of us who grew up in the 90s often find ourselves in the midst of conversations about childhood shows and how entertaining they were.

Taking the nostalgia route is kind of inevitable as we hit our late twenties and early thirties and miss quality television. Growing up, with month-long summer holidays and smaller school hours, the only difficult task we really had was choosing which show to watch. From Disney cartoons to Indian sitcoms, our TV schedules were quite fixed. As the pandemic hit us hard and popular shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat made a comeback to Indian households, we cannot help but wish a lot of our favourite childhood shows make a comeback as well. In this edition, we have charted all the shows we loved as kids and would happily reserve slots on our corporate calendars to watch them all over again.

Childhood shows that should make a comeback

Malgudi Days

Started in 1986, this television show was based on R. K. Narayan’s 1943 short story collection of the same name. Simple, non-fussy and a complete family show, it centered around Swami and other residents of a small town called Malgudi, a place of our dreams today. Sleepy and laid back, people in Malgudi had a humble life going on with love and warmth. But the residents had to face a number of obstacles that they confronted without giving up. We wish this childhood show made a comeback so that we could all go back to the dreamy summer and winter holidays.

Duck Tales

Another childhood show that should come back to Indian TV is this. Back when gold was just a metal we were yet to get introduced to and gold prices were just numbers on a newspaper print, Duck Tales was all things luxe. Watching a duck live with his nephews and swim in a warehouse full of gold was a life a lot of us would like today. Uncle Scrooge and his duck nephews were always out on an adventure, especially protecting his gold from the villains. Yes, we all loved Donald Duck, but Duck Tales was all things adorable.

Boogie Woogie

Long before we had tonnes of dance reality shows and mainstream celebrities as guest judges coming to promote their movies, we had Boogie Woogie. A childhood show where dance was the only hero and not TRP-garnering sob stories, watching this show was a relief from school and homework. The peppy jingle, the Jaffrey brothers, the incredible dance performances – life was good.

Hum Paanch

Ekta Kapoor’s comedy offering to Indians in the form of this show will always remain legendary. A talking portrait of five sisters who were all iconic in their own ways, and a father just trying to maintain his sanity, this childhood show was a laughter fest. This also marked Vidya Balan’s acting debut, which a lot of us weren’t aware of. This show was also a great example of how funny Ekta Kapoor could be before she discovered the world of daily soaps.

Teletubbies

The best thing about this childhood show is that you could just switch it on and let it run in the background for hours. Nobody said anything, just Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa and Po playing around, laughing, dancing and singing as they go on about their days in the beautiful Teletubbyland. Who watched them over? The baby-faced sun. There was something so soothing and calming about this show that it was almost addictive.

Takeshi’s Castle

The only odd one out on this list. Wondering why? Because this is a childhood show that is actually making a comeback, and the 90s kid in us cannot keep calm. For a generation that grew up in the era of Pogo and Nickelodeon, watching people fall into mud puddles at Takeshi’s Castle was our idea of a fun childhood. In 2023, Amazon Prime is going to bring this show back in more than 240 markets. Originally a Japanese show, in India, Takeshi’s Castle was famous for two reasons: the fun tasks and Jaaved Jaffrey’s super fun commentary.

Shararat

How we wished we lived in a house with three magicians who could make anything and everything happen. That was Shararat for us. A house with three generations of magicians living in a ‘Muggleland’, this childhood show was almost a dream world for desi kids. So, even before the world had Harry Potter and the land of Hogwarts, we had this little corner of desi wizards.

(Hero Image: Courtesy Screenshot from YouTube; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/teletubbieshq)