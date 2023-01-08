‘Meteor Garden’ and other Chinese dramas to watch on Netflix

Of late, Chinese dramas (C-dramas) have swooned over the drama-loving world. Be it a feel-good romance such as Meteor Garden (2018), a supernatural fantasy drama such as Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022), a gripping thriller such as The Ghost Bride (2020), or a social issue-based show such as Find Yourself (2020), Chinese dramas have something tailor-made for everyone. And along with streaming giants including Viki and iQIYI, Netflix too has a bunch of charming Chinese dramas to indulge in.

Despite Chinese shows not receiving much global advantage, their projects still keep making headlines for various reasons. From Story of Yanxi Palace becoming Google’s most searched show in 2018, Eternal Love (2017) being a commercial success in China with over 50 billion views on streaming sites to The Untamed (2019) acquiring the seventh position on ‘Tumblr 2020 Top 50 Global TV Drama List’, C-dramas are steadily creating their mark in the global entertainment world.

With superior plots, smart direction and eye-pleasing cinematography, C-dramas are often seen delving into untouched trajectories of Chinese culture, while keeping the entertainment quotient intact. And, after making a significant impact in China’s television entertainment industry, the varied genres of C-drama such as historical fiction, rom-coms, politics and family dramas, have ventured into online streaming platforms too.

So get cosy, grab some snacks and get ready to binge-watch these TV shows from start to finish on Netflix.

Here are some of the best Chinese dramas to watch right now