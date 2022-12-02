Ranveer Singh’s tongue-in-cheek style of humour in ‘Cirkus’ trailer is hilarious

Ranveer Singh and his Cirkus family had promised a total entertainment package on December 2 and after seeing the trailer, we can vouch that it’s going to be nothing less than it had assured. Make way for the ‘electric man’ – our very own Ranveer Singh who’s going to give the most electrifying performance of 2022. Adapted from Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors, Cirkus film is going to be 10 times the madness you’ve already witnessed in films like Angoor and Bharnti Bilash.

As Ranveer Singh rightly puts it, the audience will be welcomed to Rohit Shetty’s comedy-verse this Christmas with Cirkus in theatres. The fun is only doubled as the audience will get to experience the eccentric Cirkus man twice. Yes, you got that right. Ranveer Singh is playing a double role in the film, and it only gets better with each chaos that conjures up in the Cirkus circuit.

All about Cirkus trailer

The Cirkus trailer takes the viewers to the 60s era. While the trailer opens with Ranveer Singh performing as the ‘electric man’, the lead characters of the film time travel to 60s after one of the tricks go awry. Thus, begins the madness. With a dash of romance with Pooja Hedge and Jacqueline Fernandes, the hilarious story only gets better with each twist and turn. The supporting cast with the likes of Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Vrajesh Hirjee just adds to the chaotic fun. And who could forget the OG comedian, Johnny Lever.

If you think that’s it, then you are mistaken. Putting on a glamorous act towards the end of the trailer is Deepika Padukone, who shakes a leg with the super-energetic Ranveer Singh. Jamming on the effervescent, crackling song – Tu Naacha Toh Sabko Current Laga Re, both Ranveer and Deepika set the stage on fire. Can’t seem to wait now, is it? Well, it’s just until Christmas. The film will be release in theatres on December 23.

