Enter a comedy-verse with Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’; netizens call it a family film

After enthralling the audience with an electrifying trailer and an even exhilarating song, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus has finally released in theatres today – and with that we have our ‘electric man’ enthralling us during this holiday season. Rohit Shetty and his team are in about time to entertain the audience with their hilarious punch lines and the non-stop adventure. What makes it even more exciting is that Cirkus is a prequel of the hit Golmaal series, which has been an all-time favourite of the audience. On that note, let’s check the early reviews of Cirkus film.

While the trailer already gave a few rare glimpses of the Golmaal family, it’ll be interesting to see the film connecting the dots. And while you go ahead and do that, let us tell you that the Golmaal universe is only set to get better as Rohit Shetty has already confirmed Golmaal 5. Now while put your imagination to use and start doing a recon of the Golmaal world, let us take you through Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus family one more time.

Cirkus Review: Twitter stands divided over Ranveer Singh’s film

When it comes to Ranveer Singh, the energy is sure to be maddening and with the actor playing a double role, it’s going to be nothing short of a merry ride. And viewers know this and hence are all gung-ho about the film’s release. While Ranveer Singh’s energy is infectious, it is Deepika Padukone’s cameo that had started a tête-à-tête and fans are looking forward to watching the pair give their best performance.

Watched #Cirkus last night🎬 Simple movie with 0 vulgarity, comedy and a complete family pack movie. One time watch👍 pic.twitter.com/h4rnH8Ew3o — S. (@iamsohail__1) December 23, 2022

Rohit Shetty knows his audience

I’m not least worried about #Cirkus

Going now — ma7ur (@Imma7ur) December 23, 2022

After seeing the condition of #Cirkus I have no hope for #Golmaal5 😭.#RohitShetty is a past now. Now all eyes on #SinghamAgain but I have a doubt too with this one.😏 Frankly speaking #Bholaa is more hotter than #SinghamAgain for me atleast. @ajaydevgn — NAVEEN ANAND 🇮🇳 (@NaveenA78113109) December 23, 2022

Early reviews of #Cirkus are out. Apparently Rohit Shetty has delivered one of his most unfunniest and weakest films to date. — Aniket Bose (@ABnormalConnect) December 23, 2022

About Cirkus

Cirkus, an out-of-the-box comedy flick has an ensemble cast with the likes of Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma besides Ranveer Singh. While we know about Deepika Padukone’s ‘Current Laga Re’ performance, Ajay Devgn’s cameo is also something that the viewers are looking forward to. Cirkus film is adapted from Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors and is loosely inspired from films like Angoor and Bhranti Bilas. It’s like old wine in a new bottle but with its own unique flavour added to it.

According to Pinkvilla, the movie is set to release across the country with over 10,000 shows on over 3200 screens. Now that’s massive but when it’s a Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s collaboration, it’s only fair to expect such a huge statement. Grab those tickets now and catch the latest show in your nearest theatres.

