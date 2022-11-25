Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’ promises no-holds-barred laughter and madness

When it’s Ranveer Singh, expect a riot of laughter, energy, and madness on screen – and the Cirkus movie poster is all that and more. Helmed and produced by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus promises to be a madcap with a generous dose of comedy. This won’t be a regular Ranveer Singh movie as the actor is going to be seen in a completely different avatar.

Expect the holiday season to get merrier as Ranveer Singh is going to entertain you all with a no-holds-barred kind of whacky flick. Last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar earlier this year, Singh will be seen portraying characters he’s never attempted before. Yes, you got that right! From the looks of it, he’ll be seen performing a double role. While we’ll know a bit more on that in the coming week when the trailer releases, let’s look at the quirky cast of Cirkus.

Cirkus: All about cast, release date and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The poster release introduces Ranveer Singh, Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee, Sulbha Arya, and Ashwini Kalsekar among others. If you’re an ardent fan of K-pop and devour Korean content, then you would’ve noticed popular social media influencer Radhika Bangia also in the motion poster.

True to its name, the backdrop of the motion poster is full of colours and dotted with vintage cars and stage curtains. The background score is also eccentric and upbeat. If you look closely, a ‘Jubilee Cirkus’ is mentioned in the bottom right corner of the teaser. Sharing the teaser on their respective social media handles, both Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty wrote, “Before the trailer drops next week, meet our CIRKUS family. #CirkusThisChristmas.”

The film will be release in theatres on December 23.

With Cirkus, Ranveer Singh will join the likes of veteran actors like Sanjeev Kumar, Deven Verma, Kishore Kumar, and others who’ve played double role in a comedy film. For the unversed, this is Shetty and Singh’s third collaboration so far after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Ranveer Singh has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Shankar’s Next, and Takht rolled up in his sleeves.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb